OWOSSO — Both the Owosso and Durand branches of the Shiawassee District Library announced Sunday they will be temporarily closed for cleaning because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We will post further updates on the library’s Facebook page as they become available,” the SDL said in a news release.
The Owosso branch of the SDL is located a 502 W. Main St. The Durand branch is at 700 N. Saginaw St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.