City of Owosso to purchase new fire engine

Courtesy PhotoAn HME Inc. pumper engine is seen in this promotional photo. The City of Owosso voted Tuesday to purchase a custom engine from the Wyoming, Mich.-based manufacturer for the price of $789,988.

OWOSSO — The Owosso Fire Department will be benefiting from a shiny new rig following actions taken at Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting (delayed from Monday on account of Labor Day).

The council unanimously approved a bid to purchase a truck from Hendrickson Mobile Equipment (HME) Inc., a custom fire engine manufacturer based in Wyoming, Mich., for $789,988.

