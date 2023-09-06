City of Owosso to purchase new fire engine

OWOSSO — The Owosso Fire Department will be benefiting from a shiny new rig following actions taken at Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting (delayed from Monday on account of Labor Day).
The council unanimously approved a bid to purchase a truck from Hendrickson Mobile Equipment (HME) Inc., a custom fire engine manufacturer based in Wyoming, Mich., for $789,988.
Per information provided by the city, the engine is a Core Top Mount Pumper. It will replace a 1997 Pierce fire engine currently in front-line service, that the city plans to sell at a later date. The estimated delivery time for the new engine is Spring 2025.
Before the council voted, Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne voiced his approval for the purchase, referencing his positive experience with HME during his 5-year stint as city manager of Springfield, Mich.
“It’s a good unit. We actually used HME (Inc.) when I was in Springfield. From what I can tell, (HME) is still doing well,” Henne said.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart described the new engine as “much-needed,” and Mayor Robert Teich Jr. expressed his belief that the 1997 Pierce engine would fetch “a good price” on the resale market.
To pave the way for the fire truck purchase. The council also approved resolutions to authorize the issuance of limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds not to exceed $1,000,000, and to obtain financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Per information provided by the city, the USDA’s Rural Development program authorized the city’s participation in its community facilities and equipment loan program. As a result, the federal government will purchase the city bonds at an interest rate of 3.625% over the next 20 years.
