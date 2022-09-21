Man charged with threatening judge, prosecutor, sheriff

GEORGE HAMAS

CORUNNA — A Washington Township man was charged Tuesday with numerous felonies for allegedly threatening the lives of 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.

George Hamas, 56, was arraigned Tuesday in 66th District Court on four counts of terroristic threats and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies. He entered not guilty pleas and Magistrate Mike Herendeen set his bond at $100,000. Hamas is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail.

