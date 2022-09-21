Man charged with threatening judge, prosecutor, sheriff

CORUNNA — A Washington Township man was charged Tuesday with numerous felonies for allegedly threatening the lives of 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.
George Hamas, 56, was arraigned Tuesday in 66th District Court on four counts of terroristic threats and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies. He entered not guilty pleas and Magistrate Mike Herendeen set his bond at $100,000. Hamas is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail.
Hamas allegedly said he was going to “stretch (Stewart’s) neck” and “put a .50 caliber in (Stewart’s) head.” He allegedly also threatened former county prosecutor Deana Finnegan. Some of the threats were purportedly posted online; Hamas also allegedly left threats on voicemail.
A stolen .380 handgun and ammunition were seized from Hamas’ residence when he was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies from Shiawassee and Macomb counties.
Stewart has already recused himself from the case because he previously oversaw Hamas’ divorce. The case will likely be transferred to another court’s jurisdiction.
Hamas previously resided in Shiawassee County and has prior convictions for malicious destruction of property, domestic violence and lying to a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.