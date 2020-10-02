OWOSSO — Because of mechanical difficulties with the motor that drives the printing press, The Argus-Press is temporarily being printed in Davisburg at Michigan Web Press.
Readers will notice the newspaper is slightly smaller and is printed on a lighter weight paper. Both of those changes are unavoidable and temporary.
In order to stay as close as possible to the customary delivery times, deadlines for local stories have been moved up. At least some of Thursday’s local sporting events will be reported in Saturday’s Argus-Press as those games did not end until after the deadline for today’s newspaper.
The deadline change also will affect Friday night football games, which will be reported in Sunday’s newspaper.
We expect to return to printing in Owosso by mid-week once the motor is repaired and reinstalled.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to email Argus-Press publisher Tom Campbell at tcampbell@argus-press.com or call him during weekday business hours at 989-725-5136.
