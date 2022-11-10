OWOSSO — Election day wasn’t completely glitch-free in Shiawassee County.
The Argus-Press first became aware of what County Clerk Caroline Wilson called a “transmission” error when Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne contacted the paper at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and said there were discrepancies between the numbers it reported to the county and the numbers reported on the county’s election website, electionreporting.com.
The City of Owosso Government released a statement on its Facebook page not long thereafter. It read: “The city of Owosso has been alerted to a discrepancy in the election results that were reported by Shiawassee County and posted to their website. The City of Owosso has verified and is confident in the numbers that were submitted to the county and are waiting for further information from the County Clerk’s office. The city of Owosso has all of its results posted publicly at City Hall for the public to review.”
Wilson said in previous elections, the city results would be “modemed” into the county’s tabulator, but the county stopped the practice after a recommendation from the Michigan Bureau of Elections.
According to an October 2020 report from the Michigan Election Security Advisory Commission, “nothing connected to the Internet is completely secure” and it is possible that “unofficial results could be intercepted or manipulated, that the locality’s election management system server could be attacked remotely over the network or that optical scanners themselves could be remotely attacked.”
Starting with this year’s elections in Shiawassee County, Wilson said the results are uploaded into a virtual private network (VPN) and exported by the county. She said a “transmission” error occured during this process that resulted in discrepancies in vote totals. Wilson stressed that the error was on the county’s part and the city of Owosso had no culpability.
She said the online vote totals were taken down while the errors were fixed.
While the totals were down electionreporting.com displayed the message “This county is not participating in this election.” After being shut down for hours, the site was back up at approximately 4:30 p.m. before being shut down for a second time briefly after.
Wilson said this was due to the same issue with a different precinct in the city of Owosso. As of 7:11 p.m., the error was corrected, and the results were available again on www.electionreporting.com.
The county’s intial display of preliminary (that is, unofficial) results showed incorrect results in the hotly-contested Owosso Public Schools Board of Education and Owosso City Council races, making it appear as though incumbent school board member Olga Quick would lose her seat to Vanessa Senk and that Christopher Owens had won election to the city council over incumbent Janae Fear.
After all the glitches had been fixed, the apparently corrected results show Quick holding off Senk by 169 votes, 3,045 to 2,876, to finish fourth out of the 12 contestants and win another term. Shelly Ochodnicky, Nick Henne and Rick Mowen, were still the top three vote-getters after the latest update. The three received 4,192, 3,369 and 3,310 votes respectively.
In the city council contest, Fear appears to have finished third, with 1,965 votes. Jerry Haber, Emily Olson and Nicholas Pidek are slated to join her on the council, with Owens — plus Michael Cline, Robert Doran-Brockway and Richard Levitski III — on the outside looking in.
Haber was the top vote-getter, with 2,353. Olson tallied 2,069, Fear had 1,965 and Pidek posted 1,850.
Wilson stressed that all numbers Wednesday on www.electionreporting.com are preliminary, and are not official until canvassing takes place.
The Shiawassee Canvassing Board will meet to canvass the results to confirm accuracy, as mandated per state law. Counties have until Nov. 22 to certify the election results, and then canvassing takes place on a statewide level with a Nov. 28 deadline.
The Shiawassee Canvassing Board will being certifying the election today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Surbeck Hall in Corunna. After a break Friday for Veterans Day, the canvassing will resume next Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue next Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary.
