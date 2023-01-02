OWOSSO — Michael Tuczynski predicted it in October — the flu would reappear as the weather grew colder.
Tuczynski, a provider in family medicine at Memorial Healthcare, said in an October interview that this year’s flu season would be a particularly bad one because community immunity to the virus had waned over the past two years as public health measures enacted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic had lowered transmission of other viruses incidentally. With those restrictions all but evaporated in 2022 the flu would be back in force, he predicted.
Dr. Tuczynski’s premonition, shared by many in the medical field, was accurate. Its only shortcoming was in estimating the degree to which non-coronaviruses would complicate care in the coming months. Currently the U.S. is in the midst of what has come to be known as the “tripledemic” — a collision influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and, of course COVID-19. Certain bacterial infections, such as strep throat, have also been on the rise.
Tuczynski said since late October, the numbers is his clinic have remained “quite steady.”
“It is like we’ve expected. This was no surprise that we were going to see this uptick in numbers. We saw this sharp incline of incidents of upper respiratory infections, and that’s seemed to remain steady,” he said.
Despite the illness uptick, the official line from Memorial Healthcare is that the Owosso hospital’s occupancy is not currently an issue.
“Memorial Healthcare is licensed for 161 beds, which also includes long-term care residents. Regarding people currently hospitalized, our census is lower than average. People are encouraged to visit the urgent care or ED (emergency department) if they are concerned about symptoms of COVID-19, RSV or influenza.”
While Memorial denies being bursting at the seams, Tuczynski said that he’s seen hospitalization rates for influenza and RSV tick up from pre-pandemic years, due to the lack of natural antibodies in circulation.
“Every year, when you’re out and about doing life, kids are in school and are around other kids, there’s a lot of exposure. And when you get exposure to any one of these viruses, it works very similar with how your body responds to exposure with a vaccine. Your body has to build antibodies, and without those exposures, that’s a crucial element to your body being able to produce these antibodies,” he said.
Tuczynski warned that levels of upper respiratory illnesses are so high right now that children going to school are bound to catch at least one infection this winter. He said for all age groups, the key will be taking preventative measures designed to keep people out of the hospital when they get sick.
“My job is to keep people as healthy as possible and out of the hospital and out of severe disease, which is why we’re putting an emphasis on adding vaccines, where appropriate, and watching out for early warning signs of flu, which can be augmented with certain antivirals. Just the warning signs of knowing when you need to go to the ER calms people down and gives them the tools they need to get better,” he said.
Tuczynski said emergency warning signs include shortness of breath, difficulty performing simple exercises such as walking across a room and low oxygen levels. He said people can get pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen level, and it’s time to go to the emergency room if a person’s oxygen level falls to 90% or below.
Tuczynski said that he hopes the numbers will tick down following the holiday season.
“The hope is we’re done with the holiday seasons, and as the weather improves as well, and people get some degree of exposure, we’re hoping to see those numbers start to downtrend.”
One major concern of Tuczynski’s — and the medical profession at large — is the COVID situation in China. The Chinese government seems to have thrown in the towel on its “Zero COVID” policy, following December protests against the draconian restrictions imposed on its populace.
Experts anticipate mass transmission in the country, making it a petri dish for new, potentially more contagious, SARS-CoV-2 variants.
The situation in China remains relatively opaque, however, as the government has provided paltry data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Some disease vector models have predicted that the nation of 1.4 billion could see as many as 1 million COVID deaths, owing to a lack of herd immunity coupled with relatively low vaccine uptake.
Some countries, including the U.S., Italy and South Korea, have recently began to impose restrictions on travelers from China.
“Everyone’s concerned,” Tuczynski said. “We only know so much about what’s coming out of China. … Let’s be honest, with COVID, with any of these upper respiratory infections, we’re going to have them next year and in years to come. There is no eliminating them from the environment, and so the risk with strict lockdowns and quarantining for weeks with no exposure, at what point does it end? We’re going to see these challenges as every year, all these upper respiratory infections, and there are dozens of them, are going to mutate. Going into complete isolation and going back is jumping into the deep end and is a recipe for nothing short of disaster.”
Tuczynski completed his residency in family medicine at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, which is affiliated with Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tuczynski is also a clinical instructor for community medicine at Michigan State University, per Memorial Healthcare’s website.
