Memorial staying afloat during ‘tripledemic’ but cold and flu season far from over

Flu vaccines are lined up at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Center, Oct. 28, 2022.

 AP File Photo

OWOSSO — Michael Tuczynski predicted it in October — the flu would reappear as the weather grew colder.

Tuczynski, a provider in family medicine at Memorial Healthcare, said in an October interview that this year’s flu season would be a particularly bad one because community immunity to the virus had waned over the past two years as public health measures enacted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic had lowered transmission of other viruses incidentally. With those restrictions all but evaporated in 2022 the flu would be back in force, he predicted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.