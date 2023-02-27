ELSIE — Perrien Rasch’s young life has had its share of unexpected turns.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 1:20 pm
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
ELSIE — Perrien Rasch’s young life has had its share of unexpected turns.
But by the looks of things, the Ovid-Elsie senior’s path forward is clearly the right one.
“I feel like that one thing that might not be right in the moment could be the best thing that ever happened to you,” Rasch said.
Rasch plans to enroll at Michgan State University this fall to pursue a degree in animal science. His ultimate goal: a doctor of veterinary medicine degree and perhaps his own practice, much like one of his influences, retired Ovid vet Mike O’Bryant.
“It always very makes me feel good when someone has (that) as a goal, knowing how hard it is to do,” O’Bryant said.
Rasch’s mom, Leah, worked for O’Bryant, and he remembers hanging around the office and absorbing what it takes to be relied upon the way O’Bryant was.
Getting involved in O-E’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter wasn’t something Rasch ever expected, much less serving as chapter president, which he is doing this year.
Rasch hadn’t planned to be in FFA, but discovered that a class with O-E teacher Tracey Hoffman required joining the chapter.
“I had no plans to be an officer (either), and now I’m president!”
Being in FFA has also taught him some unexpected lessons.
“Hard work always pays off” is one of those lessons, especially when it comes to the FFA contests in which he’s taken part.
“You can’t take them lightly if you want to do well,” he said.
Rasch’s time in FFA has seen him excel in many areas, including last year’s silver award in veterinary science. The complex contest required being knowledgeable on a number of topics, from identifying various animals to correctly naming parasites and their eggs (which, he says, is as revolting as it sounds).
Contests like that one teach the value of teamwork, he said, because you have to lean on your teammates to succeed.
Speaking of teamwork, Rasch has kept busy during high school, including as a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball). He has an extra reason for family pride in basketball as the great-nephew of Mary Perrien, a member of O-E’s inaugural Hall of Fame class and an All-American in college.
“I am only half of what she ever was in basketball,” he said. “She could probably (still) beat every boy in our family in basketball.”
Rasch was chosen as a captain for his senior football season, and one of his favorite memories is winning back-to-back conference titles. Baseball season will see Rasch rotate between left field and the mound, where the southpaw recalls a complete-game win on just 60 pitches as a Marauder highlight.
