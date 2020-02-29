Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
BURNS GRANGE 160 will host a chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the grange hall, 6630 Cole Road, Bancroft. The cost is $10 for adults 12 and older, $3 for children ages 5 to 11 and kids under age 5 eat free. Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, coleslaw, pickles, rolls, dessert and beverages will be served, and take outs are available. A bake sale will also be held in the upper hall.
A FLEA MARKET will be held at St. Charles middle and high schools — 891 W. Walnut St. — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The cost of admission is $1. For more information, call Rod Barancik at (714) 376-2008.
ST. MARY PARISH in Morrice will host designer bag Bingo March 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. You must be 18 or older to enter and play. Twenty games and three door prize drawings for designer bags will be offered. For more information, contact the parish office at (517) 625-4260.
THE PREGNANCY RESOURCE CENTER (PRC) will hold its annual benefit dessert at 7 p.m. April 2 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center. Eric Verstraete, president of life matters worldwide, will speak during the event. Tickets are $10. For more information, call the PRC at (989) 723-4025
THE OAKLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday evenings from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 through Apr. 10. Deep fried cod ($11), shrimp ($12), a combination of fish and shrimp ($12) and chicken tenders ($10) will be available, along with a choice of fries or a baked potato, coleslaw, dinner rolls and refreshments. Children 10 and under eat for $6. Carry-out orders are available by calling (989) 845-4644. Ninety percent of the proceeds from the fish fry will go into the church’s general fund, while the remaining 10 percent will go into the OCC Compassionate Ministries food bank. A 50/50 raffle will also take place each Friday, with proceeds supporting the OCC College Scholarship Fund for Chesaning High School graduates. For more information, contact the Rev. John Miller at (989) 723-3024 or jmiller1400@gmail.com.
