Nellie Reed Elementary to be repurposed by RESD

CORUNNA — Local education leaders say career technical education students across Shiawassee County will benefit from the re-use of a soon-to-be shuttered Corunna elementary building.
Shiawassee RESD will assume responsibility for Nellie Reed Elementary, and will pay Corunna schools $50,000, according to the agreement made with the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education at its most recent meeting.
The board approved the proposal on a 6-0 vote Nov. 21. Board member Dennis Braid was absent.
The school, located at 201 E. Washington in Vernon, has a current enrollment of 156 students.
Starting next fall, the program — called the Shiawassee RESD CTE Hub — would house five disciplines.
Automation Technology’s goal would be a robotics certification, while students completing the Health Science Academy would earn certification as a CNA.
The Electrical program would count as 18 months toward a four-year journeyman’s license, Public Safety students would achieve 9-1-1 certification and the Teaching Cadet program would count as hours toward a teaching certificate.
Per the presentation, building staff on hand would include a principal, a receptionist and instructors.
In a presentation at that meeting, Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said minimal improvements have been made to Nellie Reed in recent years, as it has been planned to move all elementary pupils to Elsa Meyer Elementary.
That move will take place next fall, following the completion of at least one additional classroom for special education services.
Nellie Reed has a new roof, according to the presentation, but has other costly needs, including the replacement of aging boilers and the installation of central air conditioning.
Keeping the building would have meant Corunna schools’ footing the bill for those items, plus the cost of heat, snow removal, lawn maintenance and security.
Selling the building for use as something other than a school has its own complications, the presentation continued, including winning over neighbors who are concerned about a new purpose for a former school.
With the RESD at the helm, Corunna students interested in exploring career tracks can do so close to home, and students from other Shiawassee County districts have easy access to those same programs.
Purchase by the RESD is contingent on a property inspection. The RESD also reserves the right to return the building to Corunna if the time comes that it is no longer needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.