Nellie Reed Elementary to be repurposed by RESD

Nellie Reed Elementary will be transformed into a career technical education hub beginning next fall.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — Local education leaders say career technical education students across Shiawassee County will benefit from the re-use of a soon-to-be shuttered Corunna elementary building.

Shiawassee RESD will assume responsibility for Nellie Reed Elementary, and will pay Corunna schools $50,000, according to the agreement made with the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education at its most recent meeting.

