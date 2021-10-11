MIDLAND — The office of Congressman John Moolenaar is accepting applications from high school seniors for nominations to the U.S. military service academies.
Members of Congress nominate candidates for appointments to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis; the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York.
Students and parents who are interested about the application process can find more information online at moolenaar.house.gov.
Applications should be submitted to Congressman Moolenaar’s office by U.S. mail: Congressman John Moolenaar; 200 E. Main St.; Suite 230; Midland, MI 48640.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 29. Additional questions can be directed to the office in Midland at (989) 631-2552.
