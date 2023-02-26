Sen. Singh stops in Owosso, discusses gun reform in wake of MSU shooting

OWOSSO — On Friday, Guido’s Coffee Lounge played host to State Senator Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) who held a “coffee hour” in the cafe from 8 to 9 a.m. It was an outreach opportunity for Singh, who gave locals the opportunity to discuss important topics and pose him questions.
Singh, 51, represents District 28, which encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties and part of northeastern Ingham County.
The most prominent topic of the day was gun violence. This comes as little surprise. Singh is the former mayor of his hometown of East Lansing and an alumnus of Michigan State whose campus is still reeling from the Feb. 13 mass shooting that left three students dead and sent another five to the hospital.
“We are surprised and shocked,” said Singh of the incident. “There’s a lot of pain in the community and area.”
The senator indicated that the Democratic majorities in both chambers of the state legislature had already been contemplating the passage of what he described as “common-sense gun reform” — following a three-pronged plan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out in her January “State of the State” address — prior to the shooting.
Said three-pronged plan includes universal background checks, safe storage laws and what many people dub “red flag laws.”
Last week, Democratic lawmakers in the Senate introduced 11 bills advancing proposals along these lines. House legislators have since introduced similar bills. Singh said hearings on the bills are likely to begin in the senate this coming week.
Under the proposed legislation, background checks would be expanded to all firearm purchases. Safe storage laws would penalize those failing to keep firearms out of minors’ hands — making it a felony if a minor uses a firearm not properly stored to injure themselves or someone else.
While conceding that “common sense gun reform” wouldn’t stop all shootings, Singh said the goal is to “reduce the likelihood” that guns get into the wrong hands.
Singh on Friday was asked specifically about the MSU shooter, Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old Lansing native who had been arrested on a felony gun charge in 2019, which was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal with the Ingham County Prosecutor. Singh said he would be “open” to confiscating guns for firearm-related misdemeanors, as opposed to reserving this sanction for felons.
“Prosecutors have discretion across the state, and typically in situations like this, if they weren’t using the gun in violence, you see prosecutors plead down that from a felony to a misdemeanor,” he said. “I do think there might be a reason for even misdemeanors to remove (a gun), and I think that’s something we should be talking about. I’m open to that and strengthening the laws that are already on our books and encouraging law enforcement and prosecutors to be much more forceful.”
Singh noted that gun control legislation has seen bipartisan approval in other states, including legislatures where Republicans have had the majority. He noted that 19 states have “red flag laws,” with the most recent state to enact them being Republican-controlled Florida, which did so in 2018 following the Parkland High School mass shooting.
“There should be something to be done. We’ll see. There’s going to be a lot of pressure put on all of us over the next couple of weeks, and my hope is that this will be bipartisan,” he said. “It should be bipartisan, but we’ll have to wait and see. There’s no promises.”
