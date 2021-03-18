SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Drug seizures by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) increased in 2020 over 2019, but overall arrests were down, according to a press release from the agency.
MAGNET, a multi-jurisdictional agency that covers Shiawassee and Gratiot counties, made 93 arrests in Shiawassee County in 2020, down from 147 in 2019. MAGNET is made up of officers from several agencies, including Michigan State Police and the Owosso Police Department.
Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Taylor said COVID-19 did not slow down drug dealers in Shiawassee County.
“I expect that trend to continue,” Taylor said of the increase in seizures. “I think we’ll exceed those numbers (in 2021).”
Drug seizures were up across the board in 2020.
In 2019, MAGNET seized 376.3 grams (0.82 pounds) of crystal meth, which increased to 515.4 grams (about 1.13 pounds) in 2020. In 2019, 10.1 grams of fentanyl were seized, which increased to 16.2 grams in 2020.
Cocaine seizures totaled 5.7 grams in 2019, but tripled to 17.1 grams in 2020. Crack cocaine seizures also increased in 2020 to 7.7 grams, from 5.3 grams in 2019.
Psilocybin, or hallucinogenic mushrooms, rose dramatically — 35.4 grams in 2020 from 4.6 grams in 2019.
Taylor added that most of the drugs, especially meth, come into Shiawassee County from the U.S.-Mexico border before distribution in places such as Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Muskegon.
“Even during the pandemic we are watching folks,” Taylor said. “We get a lot of tips from the public, and a lot of new names are popping up.”
In a 2019 federal drug case, MAGNET aided the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation and arrest of Paul DiPonio at the headquarters of a local motorcycle club in Owosso. A federal grand jury indictment was under seal until his arrest.
He later pleaded guilty, and is currently awaiting sentencing after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diponio was charged by Shiawassee County prosecutors Sept. 30, 2019, with felony delivery/manufacture of a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 drug, as well as several traffic-related misdemeanors, following a June 14 traffic stop by Michigan State Police. He had more than 5 grams of meth, police said.
The state felony meth charge was dismissed by Shiawassee County prosecutors after the federal filing, according to online district court records.
To report suspected drug trafficking activity, Taylor asks residents to call (989) 725-7254. All reports are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.