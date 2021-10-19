CORUNNA — In an effort to address inconsistent human resources practices, the Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee Monday unanimously advanced a proposal to create and post a human resources manager position.
The county lacks a centralized HR department, with department heads each handling onboarding, discipline and terminations independently. The inconsistency across departments leaves the county open to potential discrimination complaints and lawsuits — a reality that’s prompted the board of commissioners to take action.
Overseeing the county’s employee training and orientation, assisting in the preparation/negotiation of union contracts and representing the county in various dispute resolution forums related to employee relations would be key functions of the position, according to a tentative job description provided to the board this week.
Further discussion on the position is expected during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, with final approval likely at Thursday’s full board meeting. Both sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
“This is something that we’ve looked at for a substantial portion of time now based on all of the different studies that we’ve done and I think this is a position that we should create,” county Coordinator Brian Boggs said during Monday’s meeting. He acknowledged the position includes a salary range between $47,000-$57,700, and has been included in this year’s budget, though no funds have been expended.
Commissioners earlier this year discussed the possibility of creating a human resources position in the county. Seeking additional information on the county’s HR practices, the board enlisted Okemos-based Hiring Solutions to complete an HR audit.
Hiring Solutions met with 18 county employees throughout the audit process, interviewing each employee for about an hour regarding the county’s policies and practices. Auditors also reviewed forms, records, procedures and internal documents related to practices.
Maintaining consistency and compliance, Hiring Solutions Vice President Dione Pena explained during a July presentation, will be key for the county moving forward.
“Currently, each division within Shiawassee County is performing the human resources processes with slight variations — from onboarding to offboarding,” Pena wrote in the audit. “One of the greatest risks to everyone doing things differently is the potential exposure to unlawful discrimination complaints and lawsuits, which can be costly. Another risk is inconsistency, which creates confusion, frustration and at times, animosity.
“The investment in solid human resources processes, increased communication and training would greatly benefit the county.”
Hiring, staffing and onboarding, employee relations and general employment practices, recordkeeping and compliance, total compensation and hours requirements and health and safety were among the topics included in the audit. Findings were divided into high-, medium- and low-risk categories.
Among the county’s high-risk areas was a lack of structured, legally compliant interview questions, inconsistent employee discipline practices and decentralized employee recordkeeping.
Medium-risk areas included inconsistent onboarding practices, and the lack of uniform exit interviews.
