BATH TWP. — A 22-year-old St. Johns woman was killed in a rollover crash Monday in Clinton County, which closed eastbound I-69 heading toward Shiawassee County for several hours.
Bath Charter Township Police Lt. Gary Smith said that at approximately 1 p.m., a vehicle “lost control, rolled several times and came to rest on its roof” on I-69 just east of Nichols Road. The vehicle had two other occupants: a 26-year-old male from St. Johns, who was driving, and a 2-year-old.
Smith said the department is not releasing any names at this time.
The driver was also hurt, Smith said, but he did not know to what extent. The 2-year-old escaped serious injury.
Both the 22-year-old female and the driver were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for treatment.
Eastbound I-69 was re-opened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Lt. Smith said it was too early in the investigation to say if speed, alcohol or impaired driving were factors in the incident. An accident reconstruction team from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting a detailed investigation.
