Owosso man cited for driving 156 mph on I-496

LANSING — An Owosso man was cited by Michigan State Police on Sunday for going 86 mph over the posted speed limit.
According to an MSP release, the unnamed 33-year-old driver was piloting a white 2020 Dodge Charger on Interstate 496 near Lansing’s Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5 p.m., when an MSP trooper working speed enforcement clocked him at 156 mph in a 70 zone.
