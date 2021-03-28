Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then windy with a few showers later in the day. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.