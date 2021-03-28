OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation this week announced it has named a new board president to succeed longtime leader Don Levi.
Levi, who has been president for 19 years, will remain on the board; he will be succeeded as president by Patrick Wegman II.
“Through Don’s leadership, the SCF has been able to carry out its mission, develop a strategic plan, and help many deserving students and worthy organizations by awarding scholarships and grants,” Wegman said via email. “I want to extend many thanks to Don for his many years of service, leadership and guidance. Also, I want to thank the other board members, (Executive Director) Kimberly Renwick, and our staff for having confidence in my ability to assume the leadership of the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
“My hope is to carry on our important work by promoting our presence in the Shiawassee County area, increasing our endowments, and most importantly, continuing and enhancing our proactive granting process,” Wegman said.
Wegman has been serving the board as vice president. Tricia Murphy-Alderman, who recently retired as Byron Area Schools superintendent, will take over as vice president.
“When I was asked to serve as a board member for the Shiawassee Community Foundation in 2008, I eagerly accepted the position,” Wegman said. “Through my tenure on the SCF board, I have been able to participate in most all functions of our organization and have had a front-row seat to the important work that we do every day.”
Wegman is the practice manager for his father Dr. Patrick Wegman’s dermatology practice in Owosso.
He is a University of Michigan-Flint graduate with a bachelor of science degree in biology, a master’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in business administration and management. He also is a member of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation board.
“Serving our community has always been especially important to me,” Wegman said. “I started my affiliation with the Shiawassee Community Foundation as a Youth Advisory Council member in 2004. Participating in philanthropy at any early age helped me develop an interest in serving the community in a more permanent manner.”
In addition to the leadership changes, the foundation announced Brent Jones has joined its board of directors this month. Jones is a 2003 Owosso High School graduate who holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.
Jones has worked with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership since April 2008, where he is currently the vice president.
He also served on the Shiawassee United Way board from 2013-15.
Board member Becky Landris is stepping down from her position. She joined the board in 2015 and served on the scholarships and grants committee.
She retired from Durand Area Schools after serving many years as a counselor. In addition to the foundation board, Landris has been involved with the Durand Rotary.
The Shiawassee Community Foundation board also includes Treasurer Bruce Wenzlick, Secretary Cathy Stevenson, Larry Cook, Dr. Julie Creighton-Sovis, Kevin Davis, Jackie Hurd, Ruthann Liagre, Glen Merkel and Marlene Webster.
The foundation administers nearly 100 scholarship funds, as well as multiple grant funds. The foundation also oversees the Youth Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.