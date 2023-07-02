Oakley Community Church mural undergoes successful restoration

OAKLEY — Oakley Community Church, founded circa 1888, is celebrating restoration work that has been completed on a acrylic mural of Jesus Christ that has been a fixture on the wall behind its altar for more than 25 years.
Substantial renovations undertaken around 15 years ago saw the wall that houses the painting covered with drywall with a hole cut for the mural, around which a frame was built.
Recently, church officials began to take note of tears and other indications of age on the wallpaper upon which the mural was painted.
Wanting to preserve the painting, they contacted the Shiawassee Arts Council, who referred them to East Lansing-based art professional Anita Brett.
After visiting the church to evaluate the mural’s restoration potential, Brett concluded it would be prohibitively expensive to remove the mural from the wall and mount it on another substrate.
Brett instead undertook a three-day restoration of the mural that involved a three-step process.
First, the mural was cleaned — including the backing behind the open cracks — and then glue was injected into the blistered areas to adhere them to the substrate. Second, acrylic paint was used to touch up the cracked areas. Third, a matte finish varnish was applied to protect the mural.
Oakley Community Church is deeply appreciative of Anita Brett for helping to preserve a sentimental church treasure for many years to come, and to the Shiawassee Arts Council for their referral. The restoration process is documented at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KgeSrGoCNk.
