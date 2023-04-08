CHESANING — In every dictionary consulted for this article, the words “crispy” and “crunchy” were found to start with the letter “c,” as they have done for time immemorial. But this hidebound notion is being challenged within the premises of 1310 Brady Road in Chesaning.
Last month, after a year of renovations, St. Charles business owner Rony Butrus (a.k.a. “Sky”) officially raised the curtain — after a soft opening toward the tail end of February — on “Lara’s Market/Sky’s Outlet II” at the address, which was previously home to a Burger King.
Sky’s Outlet II is a utilitarian Sunoco gas station/convenience store. It’s the sort of outwardly unglamorous “stop-when-you-gotta” outpost that undergirds the Great American Road Trip. Such places are essential to travelers, but rarely destinations in and of themselves.
It seems that Sky’s has become something of an exception to this rule thanks to three words: Krispy Krunchy Chicken.
Originally dreamt up in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a chain drive-thru/takeout concern that has carved out a corner in over 2,600 convenience marts across the U.S., according to company literature, serving up mounds and mounds of zesty Cajun chicken.
Butrus included Krispy Krunchy Chicken in the Lara’s Market layout because he felt it filled a culinary void locally.
“We just wanted to bring something that (Chesaning) needs, and we thought chicken would be the best need,” he said. “It’s a great price value and a super fresh product. Everything is fresh prepared and nothing is frozen.”
Chesaningers have proven Butrus — who operates four other gas stations — a savvy entrepreneur.
A Facebook post by Lara’s Market on March 23 shows customers lining up almost out the door to get at Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and further high-enagement posts on the “Chesaning Happenings” page have been filled with praise.
A March 31 Happenings post by Jennifer Hall asked for honest reviews of Krispy Krunchy Chicken and received over 100 replies. Some commenters expounded on the eateries virtues at length.
Jodi Ann Lucius offered over 200 words on the subject. She proclaimed that the prices were “very fair” and that the chicken had “great flavor.”
Those who might be put off by the Cajun label, she reassured that “you get the flavor throughout, but it’s not overwhelming.”
Lucius’ final verdict? “Out of the (three) places in town that sell chicken, they are my new favorite for sure.”
While Butrus said he enjoys Krispy Krunch Chicken and its sides — including mashed potatoes, three different cuts of fries and delectable honey butter biscuits — his favorite menu item at Sky’s Outlet II is the convenience store’s pizza.
“It’s the best pizza ever. It’s all freshly made by oven,” he said.
