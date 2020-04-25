CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) has canceled the Household Hazardous Waste Collection scheduled for May 16 at Perry City Hall. As the weather gets warmer, SCHD asks county residents to keep their household hazardous waste so they can properly dispose their materials at the next collection.
Accepted materials include:
n Anything that is toxic
n Flammable
n Corrosive
n Reactive
The health department does not accept latex paint. Latex paint can be dried out and safely disposed of with household trash.
Health department officials are in communication with the hazardous waste vendor and looking for a date to reschedule later this summer. The health department still intends to hold a collection this fall. Upcoming collection dates will be posted to the Health Department website and Facebook page.
For more information about household hazardous waste materials, please visit: shiawasseechd.net/Environmental-Health/.
