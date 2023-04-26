Hydrogen sulfide mitigation measures discussed at wastewater treatment board meeting

Courtesy PhotoThe exterior of the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant is seen in this undated photo.

OWOSSO — After a recent study commissioned by the City of Owosso from the Fishbeck engineering firm found levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas in the screen room at the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and individual manholes in the WWTP’s collection systems to be at a “much higher than acceptable concentration for immediate danger to life” and are “corroding and shortening the useful life of equipment,” local municipalities discussed next steps at a Tuesday WWTP board meeting.

Officials from Owosso and Corunna cities, and Owosso and Caledonia townships — from which the WWTP receives sanitary flow — were present at Tuesday’s meeting, and pitched mitigation solutions offered by Fishbeck in the study.

