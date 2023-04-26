Hydrogen sulfide mitigation measures discussed at wastewater treatment board meeting

OWOSSO — After a recent study commissioned by the City of Owosso from the Fishbeck engineering firm found levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas in the screen room at the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and individual manholes in the WWTP’s collection systems to be at a “much higher than acceptable concentration for immediate danger to life” and are “corroding and shortening the useful life of equipment,” local municipalities discussed next steps at a Tuesday WWTP board meeting.
Officials from Owosso and Corunna cities, and Owosso and Caledonia townships — from which the WWTP receives sanitary flow — were present at Tuesday’s meeting, and pitched mitigation solutions offered by Fishbeck in the study.
The study, formally commissioned by the Owosso City Council at its April 2022 meeting, found particularly high concentrations of H2S in Caledonia Township and Corunna. H2S gas is biologically formed under anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions and is a “well-established source of odors and corrosion” in collection systems. Not only can excessive levels of H2S lead to equipment failures upon corrosion, H2S is very toxic and “immediately dangerous to human life or health” at extreme concentrations, Fishbeck’s report states.
At a previous Owosso City Council meeting, Ryan Suchanek, Director of Public Services for the city, said that, owing to the treatment plant’s Owosso address, the city can compel other affected governmental bodies to take mitigation measures — though the city can’t specify which measure(s) are applied. He previously said August 1 is an important target for completion of mitigation measures, since H2S is particularly abundant in warm and dry weather seen in late summer.
Owosso Charter Township Trustee Joy Archer said she’d bring to the township board any recommended changes by the Owosso and Caledonia Township Utility Authority.
One change that has been recommended is a chemical treatment for a South Street pump station, designated PS5 in the study. PS5, which discharges into an Owosso Township manhole, showed H2S levels on average about four times above the defined limit of 10 ppm. The study notes chemical treatment is the “most used procedure to reduce sulfide in sanitary collection systems before it is released as H2S.”
“We are willing to do what needs to be done,” Archer said. “I think (Aug. 1) should be a realistic deadline for Owosso Charter Township because that’s when the problem is going to come to a head again.”
John Bloomfield, chairman of the Owosso and Caledonia Township Utility Authority, said a report from Prein & Newhof, which Caledonia Township consulted, recommended ventilation upgrades near a Hintz Road manhole in Caledonia Township that receives discharge from Corunna city. The Fishbeck report notes ventilation is used to “draw/push the air to remove sulfate out of the area,” which forms when H2S is released in the air, and is a useful mitigation measure to reduce H2S formation.
The Fishbeck study found that the average H2S level in MH-6 is ten times greater than the maximum limit for danger to human health, and high corrosion was evident on and around the manhole frame and castings during installation of the logger used in the study.
Bloomfield said the recommendation remained preliminary, and hadn’t been considered by Caledonia Township’s Board of Trustees yet. Asked if Aug. 1 was a realistic deadline, Bloomfield said he “wasn’t sure.”
