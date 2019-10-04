SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Donate soon and Kiwanis will include Veterans Day 2019 at no cost. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
THE BURNS GRANGE, 6630 Cole Road in Burns Township, is hosting a chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, dessert and beverage. The cost is $9, children 4 to 12 are $3 and younger children are free. Takeouts available. There will be a bake sale in the upper hall.
THE PITTSBURG United Methodist Church will host its annual butter-basted chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52. The dinner will feature chicken, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, corn, rolls with butter and a variety of cakes, along with beverages. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 5-12. Pre-school children eat for free.
A CASINO bus trip to Greektown in Detroit is planned Oct. 12 to benefit the Shiawassee Conservation Association. The cost is $40 per person. Players will receive $15 in free play, a $5 food voucher. There will be raffles and prizes. The bus leaves the SCA at 10 a.m. and returns at 7 p.m. Call Linda at (989) 413-0270 or Michelle at (989) 494-8796.
A FUNDRAISER for Hospice House of Shiawassee County is planned from 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Owosso Eagles Aerie, 308 N. Washington St. Admission is free. Music starts at 7 p.m. For every $5 donation, patrons receive an entry to win a Broil King Grill donated by Gilbert’s Do It Best Hardware. Food will be available by donation. There will be a cash bar. There will be a silent auction and raffle drawings. Organizers are accepting donations, either cash or for the auction. Call Sharon at (989) 413-0921 or Curt at (989) 413-4095.
THE TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 720 S. Shiawassee St. in Owosso, is hosting a spaghetti dinner at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Dinner includes pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. The public is welcome. A donation will be collected. The church is handicap accessible and takeouts will be available.
THE ST. BERNADINE GUILD is hosting a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the St. Joseph school gymnasium, 811 E. Oliver St. The cost is $8 per person. The menu includes pulled pork, salads, desserts and beverages. Takeouts are avialable. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt.
THE CARLAND United Methodist Church is hosting a turkey and ham dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Dinner includes dressing, squash, beans, salads, pies and more. Takeouts are available. The cost is a donation. The dinner supports missions and church maintenance.
THE MIDDLEBURY Methodist Church is hosting its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 8100 W. Hibbard Road featuring crafts, handmade gifts, rag rugs, Christmas decorations, bake sale, rock candy and Grannies Attic. The profits support missions, local and national.
THE FIRST UNITED Methodist Church of Durand, 10016 E. Newburg Road, is once again taking orders for sugar or Splenda Dutch apple pies. The pies are unbaked and may be frozen until you’re ready to bake them. The price is $11 per pie. Order by calling Louise Bombyk at (989) 277-3826. Orders must be in by Oct. 20. When placing orders, state your name, phone number, number of pies you’re ordering and whether you want sugar or Splenda pies. Provide the day and approximate time you will pick up your pies at the church. Pies may be picked up on Nov.2 from 3 to 6 p.m. or Nov.3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Pick up Splenda pies from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2.
THE RESPITE Volunteers fall purse Party Bingo is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Knights of Columbus on M-21. Tickets are on sale at the Respite Volunteer office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 710 W. King St. in Owosso. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event, if still available. Doors open 5:45 p.m. For each Bingo game, there is a specific purse, retail value of at least $45. This is an adults-only event.
THE ARC MID-MICHIGAN is hosting Ales and Auction at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Fortitude, 4377 S. M-52. The event is offering a Tom Izzo-signed MSU basketball, A Jim Harbaugh-signed football and other items. Tickets are available by emailing kyle#arcmidmichigan.org, calling (989) 723-7377, through the Facebook event by clicking the buy now option.
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH is hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p;.m. Nov. 2 at 2510 N. M-52. Vendors are needed. Tables are 6 feet and include two chairs. Space is 6-by-10 feet. Free coffee for all vendors. Tables are $30, and $25 for additional tables. Call Tami at (989) 725-5442, (989) 277-8954 or email office@redeemerowosso.com.
THE 23RD ANNUAL Owosso Band Boosters Arts and Crafts Bazaar is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Owosso High School. More than 100 vendors are expected. Get your Christmas shopping done early. Interested vendors should call Janet at (989) 627-2997.
