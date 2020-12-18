County board OKs budget with small surplus

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday unanimously adopted the county’s 2021 general fund budget, with proposed revenues of $17.829 million and expenditures of $17.66 million.
The adopted budget, reflecting a $168,702 surplus, draws no money from the county’s delinquent tax fund, a mechanism that’s frequently been used to balance the budget in previous years, according to board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5.
Additionally, the county’s budgeted draw from the delinquent tax fund in 2020, approximately $1.4 million, did not have to be used, he said.
“It’s a monumental feat,” Root said after Thursday’s meeting. “I saw us attempt it for the 2018 budget; when we were putting the budget together in 2017 we thought we were going to be able to do zero. We projected zero for the 2018 budget, but it came nowhere near it. I think we still ended up (using) over $1 million at that point in time, so (this is) a monumental feat. It was a big undertaking and a big task and (County Coordinator Brian) Boggs was the main one that went to task on that.”
During the 2021 budget process, county staff directed departments to trim their individual budgets by about 15 percent, a move Boggs said was intended as a means to shift away from using the delinquent tax fund.
“(Departments) had been overspending from the delinquent tax fund to compensate for things that they continued to need and there was no growth in the general fund over the years except through taxes, it wasn’t really increasing for inflation,” Boggs said. “With COVID-19, several of us as county administrators were predicting that there was going to be continued reductions or even a potential recession, so essentially the 15 percent was a careful calculation of what was used in the delinquent tax fund out of the total amount needed in the budget from the previous year.”
Overall, county departments were able to cut their budgets by 8 to 11 percent for 2021, with minimal staff reductions, according to Root. A cash buyout program for eligible retirees, unanimously approved by the board of commissioners in September, helped the county avoid substantial cuts to staff, Boggs added. New employees hired to fill positions will start at a lower rate of pay.
Taxes, representing 65 percent of county revenues, are expected to increase by $930,327 in 2021, or eight percent, primarily due to the increase in taxable value, Boggs said.
The county millage rate is 5.5105 mills. State revenue sharing, about 18 percent of revenues, is expected to remain “about the same” for 2021, he added.
The general fund also received a boost from the county’s special revenue funds, as $225,480 was transferred to support general fund activities, according to Boggs.
During Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, asked that commissioners’ pay remain the same for 2021.
“I would really like to see the commissioners choose to freeze our salaries at the current rate rather than the rate that is in the new budget, which is about a 13.2-percent increase over last year’s line item,” Webster said. “I don’t think this is a good time for us to be taking a raise when there’s so much financial hardship around us right now.”
According to the county’s December newsletter, beginning Jan. 1, commissioners will receive $50 per diem for attending committee meetings and board meetings, an increase from the current $25 per diem for committee meetings and $45 per diem for board meetings — rates that have been in place since the 1970s.
Under the current per diem policy, commissioners receive a total of $120 per diem for meeting attendance, which covers commissioners’ participation on two committees, as well as participation at the Committee of the Whole and full board meetings. Beginning Jan. 1, this monthly rate will increase to $200, reflecting an $80 raise.
Root defended the pay increase Wednesday, noting wage increases will continue across all departments.
“Everybody will be receiving a raise, there’s no frozen steps; everybody continues to move up on the scale and it will go across the board to everyone,” Root said Wednesday. “The unions get percentage increases for cost of living, so will non-reps … We need to focus on not allowing our wage scale to go out of use. We let one go out of use last time for nearly 20 years without adding any cost of living, so we’re two years into this one now, we’re getting to the point where we badly need cost of living added onto our steps to make sure that these wage scales stay relevant.”
Reflecting on the 2021 budget, Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, said he was happy to see no funds being drawn from the delinquent tax fund.
“I’ve been a commissioner for several years and I think this is the first year we haven’t taken anything out of the delinquent tax fund,” Holzhausen said. “Sometimes we take $1.5 million out of there (to balance the budget) so this sure sounds good, even though we’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices.”
To view the adopted budget in full, visit shiawassee.net.
(1) comment
So departments had to make cuts, and Root is looking to increase his earning potential as a commissioner by giving themselves a raise. GOT IT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.