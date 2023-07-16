SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Seven candidates will vie for the title of Shiawassee County Fair Queen when the weeklong event hosts its annual pageant in the fairgrounds’ Free Show Tent at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
This year’s field is slightly down from the nine person candidate pool at the 2022 fair. There are plenty of familiar faces, with four of the candidates having competed last year.
The fair queen and her attendant are among the fair’s most visible goodwill ambassadors, “greeting everyone they see with a smile and a warm welcome to our fair wherever they go,” per a Shiawassee County Fair press release.
The judging panel which selects the fair queen takes the ambassador role seriously, with candidates’ understanding of the fair’s importance and their ability to communicate that knowledge to others being the most important selection criterion — though traditional pageant must-haves like presentation, poise and personality are also considered.
The reigning Shiawassee County Fair Queen is Sydney Cairns.
The seven candidates vying to take her place are:
Madison Bradley — Bradley is the 17-year-old daughter of Naomi Fairfield and Mike Bradley. Bradley was an honors student at Owosso High School, graduating earlier this year. While at OHS, Bradley was cheerleader, a Future Farmers of America participant and a National Honors Society member. She was also a majorette in the marching band. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, working with animals and attending sporting events. Bradley is sponsored by Rising Dreams Lessons and Training.
Claire Chrisinske — Chrisinske, the 19-year-old daughter of Brad and Julie Chrisinske of Byron, is the first repeat queen candidate. A 2022 graduate of Byron High School where she was active in the FFA and NHS and competed on the varsity cross country and track and field teams. Currently, Chrisinske is an active member of Antrim-Burns 4-H club, and is attending Central Michigan University pursuing a degree in integrative public pelations. Chrisinske is being sponsored by Primeline Nutrition.
Allison Dix — Dix is the 19-year-old daughter of Tim and Jeana Dix of Bancroft. Dix was an honor student at Byron High school who graduated in May of 2021. While in high school, Dix was an active member of FFA, 4-H and NHS. She also played numerous sports. She is now attending Saginaw Valley State University, studying elementary education. She remains active in 4-H and has the Byron FFA Alumni and Friends group. In her spare time, she likes hanging out with her family, vacationing, baking, crafts, working with her animals and deer hunting. Dix is sponsored by Coffield Oil Company.
Emma Challender — Another 2022 pageant returner, Challender is the 18-year-old daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender. A 2023 graduate of Corunna High School, she will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in agriculture, food, and natural resources education. In her spare time, Challender enjoys showing her swine throughout Michigan, playing tennis and teaching others how to show swine. Emma is currently serving as the Michigan FFA Region IV State Vice President. Emma is involved in the Boots N Bales 4-H club and is a Junior Fair Board member. Challender is sponsored by Grombir Transport.
Mikayla Wachowicz — Also returner who graduated from Corunna this year, Wachowicz is the daughter of Mike Wachowicz of Bancroft. She will be continuing her education at MSU studying livestock management this fall. Mikayla is an active member in 4-H, NHS and participated on the varsity girls track and field team. Mikayla shows beef and swine at the Shiawassee County Fair, and has shown horses in the past. In her spare time, she likes to be creative, work on her 4-H projects and spend time with friends. Wachowicz is being sponsored by Ordway’s Body Shop.
Megan Litomisky — The last repeat queen aspirant, Litomisky is a 20-year-old junior attending Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, where she studies pre-law and criminal justice. She has also been a member of the Loudres women’s wrestling team Previously she attended Perry High School. After graduating, Litomisky plans to attend Wayne State University to finish law school. In her spare time, she enjoys spending her time at home with her pigs and horses. Litomisky is sponsored by Los Tres Amigos of Owosso.
Allison Zdunic — Zdunic is the17-year-old daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic of Durand. She is headed into her senior year at Durand High School. Zdunic is an active member in the Durand FFA, NHS, Kathy’s Schools of Dance competitive teams and the Shiawassee County Junior Fair Board. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Allison is being sponsored by Freddie’s Party Store of Owosso.
