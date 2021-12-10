FLINT — The Genesee-Lapeer-Shiawassee Region V Planning and Development Commission (GLS Region V) will conduct a Rural Task Force Local County meeting for Shiawassee County at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shiawassee County Road Commission, 701 W. Corunna Ave.
The Rural Task Force Program provides federal money to rural counties with populations under 400,000 to fund both road and transit capital projects.
The state has received notice that there is Highway Infrastructure Program (HIP) COVID Relief funding available for the Rural Task Forces of Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties.
The Rural Task Force is comprised of equal representation from the county road commissions, the small cities and villages, and transit agencies for Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties.
