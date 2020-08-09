FLINT — The federal lawsuit filed by a Perry woman in federal court was dismissed in July, with the presiding judge calling the suit “clearly baseless” and “frivolous.”
Jennifer Mergos filed suit in Michigan’s Western District in Grand Rapids in April. The lawsuit claimed Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly known as SpaceX, was using technology that adversely affected her health.
The suit was transferred to United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in June, since Mergos is a Shiawassee County resident, where that court has jurisdiction.
In an order signed by Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow, he points out satellites only relay signals, and found Mergos’ suit lacks any factual basis to proceed.
“Plaintiff complains that she suffers from microwave sickness or electromagnetic sensitivity. If this were true, it would be the land-based sources of electromagnetic signals she should be concerned with,” Tarnow wrote. “Satellites only move electromagnetic signals around. They do not aim them at individuals. By contrast, individuals using satellite-connected devices send signals to satellites. Plaintiff has not pled any factual support for her theory that defendant’s products threaten her health. To the extent that she pleads that satellites send dangerous electromagnetic signals to non-consenting individuals on the ground, her pleadings are clearly baseless.”
In her original filing, Mergos claimed SpaceX’s Starlink initiative “is to provide internet coverage by using thousands of satellites that beam wireless internet coverage down from space … What SpaceX wants to do is launch satellites into lower orbits so that they can beam internet at you.”
The lawsuit made numerous claims, including that SpaceX’s “product is harmful to the point of being non-insurable… Since defendant’s product is so hazardous it is not able to be insured (fireworks and war are also in this category under the same insurance policy), plaintiff should not be forced into exposure or interaction with defendant’s product.”
Mergos’ suit also claimed SpaceX was “forcing” her interaction and exposure to a harmful product, and “plaintiff does not consent.”
The suit claimed the public’s right to natural resources, including air, water and the sea shore is rooted in Roman and common law doctrine, and public spaces historically guarantee public safety, and SpaceX’s products represent “a violation of public trust” and “irresponsible corporate behavior.”
In her filing, Mergos also noted she had an operation in 2008 to remove a tumor from behind her left ear, “where her cellphone antenna rested for 10 years,” and was diagnosed with “microwave sickness,” which qualifies her under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mergos stated that in the presence of microwave radiation, she experiences “migraines, tinnitus, nose bleeds, dizziness, physical pain, elevated body temperature and discomfort.”
Mergos said she filed the lawsuit because she’s worried about the effects man-made technology have on the planet and people, and is worried about the future.
“I don’t want to live in a microwave,” Mergos previously told The Argus-Press. “Radiation is damaging to all living entities, from grass to whatever life form you want to pretend is at the top. Somebody needs to protect our future, and no one is doing it. They’re building this around us, and it’s illegal. I think anyone with a functional brain who wants to continue breathing, is against anything that prevents you from transporting oxygen and that has these effects.”
Mergos also believes the super-rich control the narrative when it comes to technology, and have undue influence on politicians, academia and the media.
Her suit was seeking damages in excess of $75,000.
SpaceX completed its first manned mission last week when its Crew Dragon spacecraft returned after two months at the International Space Station, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The flight consisted of two NASA astronauts, and was the first crewed space mission using a private spacecraft, and the first U.S. spaceflight since 2011.
