CORUNNA — April Fools’ Day is today but Jill Davis and co. were up to some pre-holiday trickery on Thursday.
Davis, an Owosso-based confectioner who was a finalist on the eighth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” led an “impostor cupcake” decorating workshop Thursday evening at the Corunna branch of the Community District Library.
Davis said in addition to April Fools’ Day, she chose “impostor cupcakes” because she enjoys the 2022 game show “Is it Cake?” — a show where judges have to guess if common objects are real or cakes in disguise.
“‘Is it Cake?’ cakes are my most absolutely favorite thing to do. It’s a fun, easy technique that people can do at home, and it’s not overwhelming and it really packs a punch and makes it feel like you really accomplished something really cool,” Davis said.
Thursday’s event — which saw her show attendees how to design spaghetti-and-meatball-themed cupcakes, using Funfetti batter, frosting, food coloring, jam for sauce, cake crumbs for meatballs and white chocolate on top to look like Parmesan cheese — is only the latest Davis CDL appearance
Corunna CDL Director Cathy Cramner said she enjoys Davis hosting events not only because of Davis’ TV stint, but because Davis is a member of the library and frequently brings her two sons there. Davis hosted a similar, Valentine’s Day-themed event in February.
“When we first saw in the (Argus-Press) that she was doing the Food Network program, we said: ‘That’s our patron!’ So that’s why I reached out to her to see if she’d be interested in it, and because she’s been on the TV show and in the Farmer’s Market, some of the local people knew her. I think the exposure of the show really made the draw; people love to watch those shows,” Cramner said.
Amy Phelps, a Corunna resident and member of the library, enjoyed Thursday’s event.
“I think it’s great, and I love that she gives back to the community, especially the kids. It looks like the kids had a great time,” Phelps said.
Thursday’s attendees ran were on a broad spectrum, age-wise. Cole Glew, a second-grader at Elsa Meyer Elementary School, said he particularly enjoyed the sugary frosting.
“I think it’s fun,” Davis said. “People know me from TV so it’s fun to meet someone you see on TV. I also like to remind people that this is my home and I bring my boys to this library and my sons cause chaos here all the time, so it’s fun to come and create my own chaos,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.