WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, joined President Joe Biden at the White House to commemorate the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law.
The bill, which Peters voted for, includes funding to distribute direct stimulus checks, accelerate vaccine distribution, help schools reopen safely, extend unemployment benefits, support small businesses and help communities carry out essential services.
The bill passed the Senate 50-49 on a party line vote.
“Help is here for Michiganders,” Peters said. “The American Rescue Plan will provide a shot in the arm with robust resources for families, workers, schools and communities — and we all know that the effective deployment of COVID-19 vaccines is essential to our recovery.
“As chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I was proud to lead the charge to secure significant resources to speed up vaccine distribution. I was honored to join President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House, and I’ll continue working with the Administration to ensure we defeat this virus,” Peters said.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 includes measures Peters led or supported through his role as Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
