CORUNNA — Competitive videogaming has been around since at least 1972, when students at Stanford University battled it out in “Spacewar!” — a primitive aerial dogfighting game originally developed in 1962 on the PDP-1 “minicomputer,” which weighed a dainty 1,600 pounds.
Fast-forward 50 years and those humble beginnings have parlayed themselves into a sprawling “esports” scene, the market for which was valued at $1.44 billion in 2022 by Fortune Business Insights.
There are professional esports organizations which compete in titles like “Overwatch” and “League of Legends,” and, increasingly, there are school-affiliated teams as well.
Locally Perry, Durand and Lincoln Alternative High Schools each introduced esports programs in the past few years. This year they have been joined by Corunna.
Craig Luft, the 10-year director of bands for Corunna Public Schools, and Cody Jacobs — employed both with Corunna and the Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District as a computer support technician — are co-coaches of the program.
Luft said the idea was a few years in the making, picking up steam as competitive gaming continued to grow.
Jacobs said the process was expedited when the program received grants from Corunna’s Educational Foundation and the Cook Family Foundation. The funds allowed an old classroom to be souped up to meet the program’s needs.
This “arena” is stocked with 24 computer stations and two control computers for the coaches.
The space was freshly painted by students in the high school’s construction trades program, with Jacobs estimating about 150 hours of manpower to complete the lab. Luft feels the space is “gorgeous.”
Luft says that program functions pretty similarly to traditional athletics.
“We run it as a normal sport, with eligibility requirements, after school commitments and games,” Luft explained. “It’s a great opportunity for kids in our district to come and learn soft skills, such as communication and team building, without the need to shoot the ball through a hoop.”
Jacobs said he enjoys the program bringing kids of different grade levels of talents together.
“Esports brings kids together that might otherwise not associate with a district the size of Corunna,” he said.
The program has enjoyed positive early returns.
Luft said the team started off with 15 students at the its first practice in January, but has already grown to 20.
“Kids are loving it. There’s lots of energy in the room always,” he said.
“It’s really cool because I never thought they were going to introduce it, so I wanted to do something for the school for a long time, but I was never really interested in anything else,” said senior Seth Carpenter.
“I think esports is pretty amazing. … I like how I can have fun with a lot of people and be myself,” said freshman Kylee Huffman.
Corunna’s esports program is a member of the Michigan High School Esports Federation (MiHSEF), along with over 40 other schools.
Specifically, Corunna competes in Rocket League — essentially soccer with race cars, but both more and less complicated than that sounds — and Overwatch 2, a highly stylized first-person shooter game in which two teams of five vie for control of a map.
Competitions can be intense.
“It’s very loud,” said freshman Evan Davis. “It starts off casual until you get into the middle of the match and if it’s a tied game, it gets very loud.”
“It gets heated sometimes with each other, but at the end of the day, we laugh it off and have fun,” junior Gabin Siddock said.
Senior Nick Hetfield asserts, with a seeming measure of pride, that he is “definitely” the loudest of the bunch during games.
“I’m filled with adrenaline; it’s very over-stimulating and something’s always going on or a lot of confusion,” Hetfield said.
Despite being a first-year program, Corunna’s teams are off to a flying start. Luft says the Cavs’ Rocket League squad is undefeated, while their Overwatch teams have only suffered one combined loss. On Tuesday, when the Overwatch teams typically have games, Corunna’s two Overwatch teams defeated Wyoming Lee and Detroit Henry Ford high schools in clean sweeps.
Luft said the coaches are looking to expand the program to include middle schoolers after spring break, with an eye towards starting official competitions at the junior high level in the 2023-2024 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.