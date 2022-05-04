BANCROFT — The Bancroft Area Historical Society and the Burns Grange will hold a community meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall, located by Knagg’s Bridge on Cole Road.
A presentation will by made by the historical society on its archives and activities. Community members will be able to share stories and ask questions about Bancroft.
Light refreshments will be served by the Grange members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.