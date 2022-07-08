Sign squabble

The primary elections may not be until next month, but get your popcorn ready – the fireworks have already started in Shiawassee County’s fifth district.
The dispute centers around current District 5 Commissioner Brad Howard, who is running against fellow Republicans Jeff Reed and Dane Deisler in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary, with the winner likely squaring off against Democrat Anthony Karhoff in November’s general election.
The issue revolves around Howard’s campaign signs, which are displayed in yards across the district — which includes Antrim, Burns, Caledonia precint No. 2 and Shiawassee Township.
“Re-Elect Howard For County Commissioner. Responsible Leadership,” his campaign signs read.
The problem? Howard, who resides in Byron and had previously served as the Burns Township supervisor, wasn’t actually elected in 2020, when Shiawassee County residents last voted for county commissioners. He was appointed Feb. 3 by the board to finish out the term of former Board Chairman Jeremy Root, who resigned in a sexting scandal in late January.
County Clerk Caroline Wilson said she first received a complaint from Reed on June 22 and has received multiple complaints since. Wilson said she’s told Howard several times his campaign signs need to be taken down, but to no avail.
Wilson believes Howard is in violation of section 168.944 of Michigan Election Law Act 116 of 1954, and she told Howard that she would refer the situation to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the county Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner. The section reads:
“Any person who advertises or uses in any campaign material, including radio, television, newspapers, circulars, cards or stationery, the words incumbent, re-elect, re-election, or otherwise indicates, represents, or gives the impression that a candidate for public office is the incumbent, when in fact the candidate is not the incumbent, is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.”
Howard said he doesn’t see the violation.
“I’m a sitting commissioner and am the incumbent, so I don’t understand the concern. The only reason I use ‘re-elect’ is to imply incumbency, since I was elected to the board by the remaining (commissioners). There’s no malicious intent,” he said.
Asked whether he considered himself an elected official, Howard answered affirmatively.
“Yes, by definition, I am an elected official — whether elected by people or appointed to fill the vacancy,” he said.
Wilson, however, interprets the law differently.
“My job is to uphold the integrity of elections. ‘Re-elect’ isn’t verbiage he can use,” Wilson said. “He feels he’s an incumbent, but to me, he’s not. He was appointed, not elected. To me, it’s an easy fix, something he could’ve done in 15 minutes.”
Charles Adside, a licensed Michigan attorney and constitutional law scholar, said he agrees with Howard’s assessment of his incumbency.
“Although it would be accurate for the commissioner not to say ‘re-elect’ as he was appointed, he is still the incumbent. Textually, the statute does not make the distinction between ‘appointed’ versus ‘elected’ incumbents,” Adside said. “For example, President (Gerald) Ford succeeded President (Richard) Nixon when he resigned (in 1974). When Ford ran for election in 1976, he was considered the incumbent president running against the challenger (Jimmy Carter).”
Ted Brader, a political science professor at the University of Michigan, also said he would classify Howard as the incumbent.
“The term ‘re-elect’ may strike one as odd when a person was not previously elected, so perhaps that peculiarity of language is causing heads to be scratched,” Brader said. “But re-election typically refers to returning an officeholder to their current position for another term — the emphasis is on being returned to service again (via election), not on a second election per se.”
Howard said he’d rather focus on the issues instead of signage.
“I, as not only a sitting commissioner, but a citizen of District 5, am more concerned that the citizens vote in the best candidate for the role and not on their signs,” Howard said.
