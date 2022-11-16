Village of Chesaning to reviews marihuana ordinances

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Village of Chesaning Councilmember Shawn Bueche speaks during Tuesday's meeting.

CHESANING — The Village of Chesaning’s marihuana ordinances were the subject of a work session at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

No decisions arose directly form this session, but it laid the groundwork for possible future amenments.

