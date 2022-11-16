Village of Chesaning to reviews marihuana ordinances

CHESANING — The Village of Chesaning’s marihuana ordinances were the subject of a work session at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
No decisions arose directly form this session, but it laid the groundwork for possible future amenments.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
Chesaning Village President Matthew Hoover suggested as much during the meeting. Possible changes include examining how many licenses it gives out and tweaking policies related to odor control and fencing at facilities storing marijuana.
As of early March 2022, The Argus-Press reported that 12 businesses granted Marijuana Regulatory Agency licenses. Hoover acknowledged the impact the cannabis industry has had on the Village’s economy.
“If we didn’t have the marijuana industry, we wouldn’t have a full-time police department and we’d definitely be strapped for money. We were not in great place before this happened, and mostly likely would be bankrupt if we stopped allowing marijuana processing. It’s an economic boom for the Village including the non-marijuana industries,” he said.
The village has paused marijuana licensing a handful of times in the past few years, per previous reporting.
Chesaning’s most recent marihuana ordinance was passed by council on July 19, prohibiting the acceptance of new license applications, except for approved and/or licensed land currently owned or leased by existing, licensed marihuana establishments as of July 1, 2022.
While prior meetings have featured an abundance of public speakers on the topic, only one resident spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. Frances Kukulis, a resident of Chesaning Township, complained about the odor coming from marijuana “hoop houses” in the Village.
“The odor is very strong now and it’s been for numerous weeks. Today was a real bad day, too. And when the temporary hoop houses were discussed and allowed (at a prior council meeting), it was stated that the exhaust air would be filtered, and it doesn’t appear to be, just based off the odor.” It was also stated that processing would take two to four weeks to get caught up, and it’s been much longer than that already,” she said.
Hoover said he expects to further address the subject at the next council meeting. Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m., according to the Village’s website.
“Hopefully, next meeting we’re going to start really getting into these things now that we’ve got our new board,” Hoover said.
