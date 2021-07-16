BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange Jamboree will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at at the Grange Hall, 6630 Cole Road.
There will be hot dogs/coney dogs, chips and pop for sale. A 50/50 drawing will take place.
Donations are welcome for the Grange’s dictionary project.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.