SAGINAW COUNTY — The Youngs Intercounty Drain Board has authorized chairman Michael Gregg to seek legal counsel from Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes, of Okemos, in an effort to evaluate the potential legal and procedural challenges involved in addressing longstanding flooding issues along Ditch Road in Saginaw County.
The decision to pursue legal advice was unanimous, and came after a two-hour meeting Monday in which the board — Gregg, who works for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling and Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman — was presented with the preliminary engineering designs for three options that would alleviate the flooding along the Saginaw County line.
Alan Boyer, of LSG Engineers and Surveyors, presented the options.
The board will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Chesaning Township Hall, 1025 Brady St., to allow representatives from Fahey Shultz Burzych Rhodes the opportunity to explain what legal and procedural actions need to be taken, if any, to pursue each of the alternatives.
“I think we’ve got at least a good enough understanding to know that they’re feasible. There are cost differences — that’s really one of the things we were going to look at — but it’s only part of the cost question,” Gregg said. “We’ve got the construction aspect, but we’ve got the legal costs and the procedural stuff that may influence those decisions. We’re one step closer to making a decision, that’s good, but there’s a ways to go yet.”
Flooding along Ditch Road — which runs east and west — between Corunna (State) Road and Stuart Road has been an issue for decades, according to Wendling. Water flowing into Saginaw County from Shiawassee County — as well as surface water in Saginaw County — has caused flooding and significant property damage. Earlier this year, the drain board submitted a request to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) — formerly the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) — for permit approval to allow a proposed plan to create an intercounty drain. The initial proposal would have directed water into Saginaw County north along Stuart Road to Ditch Road, where the drain would then turn west and follow Ditch Road under Corunna (State) Road before crossing into adjacent properties and feeding into the Shiawassee River. The board subsequently withdrew its permit application for the project after receiving direction from EGLE to make adjustments to the design and/or consider alternatives.
During an Oct. 15 board meeting, Wendling discussed the idea of directing the water toward the existing Bear Creek Drain, just east of Stuart Road, as an alternative. Under the Bear Creek proposal, water would travel north along Stuart Road to Ditch Road, but instead of turning west along Ditch, the water would be directed to the east for approximately 850 feet, where it would connect with the Bear Creek Drain, which travels north through Chesaning Township and connects with the Miller Drain in St. Charles Township before feeding into the Shiawassee River in Swan Creek Township.
Monday, Boyer presented the preliminary engineering designs of both the initial Ditch Road alternative and the Bear Creek option, while also offering the design of a third solution: Splitting the water at the intersection of Stuart Road and Ditch Road, with half of the water going west along Ditch Road all the way to the Shiawassee River and half of the water going east along Ditch Road into the Bear Creek Drain.
“From an engineering point of view, all three possibilities are workable, Boyer said. “The biggest issue with each of them has to do in part with capacity, but mostly with respect to culverts being able to pass the flow, and that’s where a lot of the cost is.” Option 1, directing all of the water west along Ditch Road to the Shiawassee River, would require approximately 3,000 feet of channel improvements along Ditch Road, according to Boyer, along with culvert improvements and the implementation of grade control structures — gabion baskets — a burm, and sediment control measures on the Mallory farm, a property directly adjacent to the Shiawasse River. In total, the project would require 21 easements, with estimated construction costs hovering around approximately $835,000, according to Boyer. Option 1 would also require a permit from EGLE for the grade control structures, Boyer said.
Option 2, directing all of the water east to the Bear Creek Drain, would require roughly 850 feet of channel improvements, along with culvert improvements, as the current culverts along the drain are not designed to handle the additional flow.
Overall, directing all of the water to Bear Creek would require three easements, with an estimated construction cost of roughly $515,000, according to Boyer.
Option 3, sending water both directions, would require culvert improvements west of Stuart Road along Ditch Road, channel improvements east of Stuart Road along Ditch Road, as well as culvert improvements east of Stuart Road along Ditch Road, though fewer, as many of the existing culverts would be able to handle the projected additional flow, according to Boyer. There would be no channel improvements west of Stuart Road along Ditch Road other than mere sediment removal and clean-out under the third option, he added. The project would require 21 easements — similar to option 1 — with an estimated construction cost of $685,000.
At this point, cost estimates only account for the construction of each project, with a 15 percent contingency factored in, according to Boyer.
“Each of these alternatives in and of themselves would involve a slightly different procedure under the drain code, and I don’t have a way of taking into account those costs,” he said.
More than 10 area landowners addressed the board during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, though their opinions on the best course of action moving forward seemed to differ.
“We’re jeopardizing a lot of property to go down Bear Creek,” Chuck Weisenberger, who owns property along the Bear Creek Drain, said. “When Bear Creek was being established, I questioned this water coming in from the Youngs Drain and I was told, ‘Don’t worry about it, the Youngs Drain is going to be dug, everything is going to be okay.’ So I shut my mouth. Now here we are (potentially) changing the rules.”
Chuck Mallory, who lives along Ditch Road near Corunna Road, said he’d rather not be a part of a drainage district if he can avoid it.
“With the original route (option 1), they were going to come right off Corunna Road and come right across my farm, so basically they were proposing a 17-acre easement across there to get to the Shiawassee River, and on top of that, they were going to drag me into a drainage district that I really don’t need to be a part of,” Mallory said. “One hundred percent my water flows on private property, so it’s quite obvious why I’m opposed to this. It’d just cost me a lot of money and I’d get no benefit out of this whatsoever. That being said, I don’t want to tell them to move it somewhere else to make it someone else’s problem either.
“We all know somebody is going to lose on this,” he continued, “it’s going to go somewhere and, well, it’s just going to be what it’s going to be I guess.”
With the large amount of information presented, both by Boyer and by members of the public, Gregg articulated that the board was not in a position to make a decision Monday, but rather, the group would need more time to evaluate each option, primarily due to the legal and procedural issues involved.
If the board pursues either option 2 or option 3, there are questions as to whether or not the board would need to draft and obtain approval of a new petition, according to Gregg, as the current petition in place is intended for the construction of the Youngs Intercounty Drain, i.e. the intial plan (option 1) that was submitted to EGLE and subsequently withdrawn thereafter.
Gregg intends to meet with representatives from Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes in the coming weeks to go over the options presented by Boyer, he said.
The Youngs Intercounty Drain Board will reconvene at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Chesaning Township Hall.
