While Tuesday’s area primary elections included several keenly followed races, including the 71st District state house seat Republican primary and the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioner races, those weren’t the only items on the ballot.
Several proposals which will impact county residents were also decided on Tuesday. Here are a few:
Shiawassee RESD Area Career and Technical Education Proposal
The Shiawassee RESD Area Career and Technical Education Proposal passed by a narrow 7,759-6,755 vote, or with about 53.5% support. The proposal allows for the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to establish a career and technical education program, which is designed to encourage the operation of area career and technical education programs.
The annual property tax levied for this purpose is limited to 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The proposal states that the “revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $2,280,671 from local property taxes.”
Senior Citizens Services
Millage Proposal
The Shiawassee County Senior Citizens Services Millage Proposal passed by a 9,718-5,727 vote, or with about 62.9% support. The proposal increases the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the county by 0.5 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the “sole purpose of providing operating millage for the funding of senior citizen services within the county.”
The 0.5-mill increase will span a period of four years, 2022 through 2025, inclusive.
Shiawassee District Library
Millage Proposal
The Shiawassee District Library Millage Proposal passed by a narrow 3,163-2,748 vote, or with about 53.5% support. The passing of the proposal allows the SDL to levy an amount not exceeding 1.25 mills ($1.25 for each $1,000 of taxable value). Of the 1.25 mills, only .0334 is additional millage; the other 1.2166 mills is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2021.
The millage will affect all taxable property within the SDL district for a period of 10 years (2022-2031), for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law. The proposal states that the estimate of the revenue the SDL will collect in the first year of levy is approximately $822,000.
Shiawassee County MSU Extension Proposal
The Shiawassee County Michigan State University Extension Proposal passed by a 8,604-6,810 vote, or with about 55.8% support. The proposal is for the purpose of funding MSU Extension services in Shiawassee County, which include a full time 4-H youth development coordinator and program, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition and other community education programs, per the proposal.
The proposal calls for an increase in the constitutional limitation on general ad valorem taxes, and for the county to be authorized to levy up to 0.0760 of one mill ($0.076 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of six years (2023-2028), inclusive.
The proposal states that if approved and levied in full, the millage will raise an estimated $170,488 for providing funds for MSU Extension services in the county.
Beninngton Township SATA Funding Proposal
The Bennington Township SATA Funding Proposal passed by a 597-337 vote, or with about 63.9% support. The proposal allows Bennington Township to levy up to .3333 mill (.3333 cents per $1,000 of taxable value of all property) for a term of four years (2022-2025) on an ad valorem basis.
The proposal calls for the millage to be used for the “purpose of providing public transportation within Bennington Township at a reduced cost.”
