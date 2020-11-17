OWOSSO — St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Shiawassee Hunger Network Food Pantry will be distributing food from 1 to 3 p.m. today.
Extra measures are in place to protect your safety relative to the COVID-19 virus.
St. John’s UCC is located on the corner of Washington and Oliver streets.
