By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — In what board Chairman Greg Brodeur dubbed a “win” for the county, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to pay to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan for the 911 county board in an amount not to exceed $1 million at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
MERS is an independent professional retirement services company that was created to administer the retirement plans for Michigan’s local units of government on a not-for-profit basis, according to the MERS user handbook.
Brodeur called the motion a “wonderful thing” for the county.
“This is another million (dollars) of county debt that is now being paid off. All these payments that pay down our debt is a wonderful thing,” he said. “These are all great things; it’s like when you have your personal credit card that you ran up too much when you were young and then as you got a little older again, you watched the balance go down. We’re headed in the right direction.”
County Coordinator Brian Boggs at the meeting said this would be a positive move for the 911 board.
“Their fund balance last I looked is around $3.2 or $3.8 million, so this is a good way to take care of some of their liabilities while leaving them money for emergencies,” he said.
During the Aug. 15 Finance and Administration Committee meeting, Brodeur said the plan is for another $1 million next year in the budget for funding of employee pensions.
Paula Brooks, a Durand resident who regularly speaks at board meetings, expressed concern about the money’s use, referencing comments made by the board last month.
“Apparently the 911 MERS is grossly underfunded for some reason — one could probably guess why and they’d probably be correct. Up for approval tonight is using up to $1 million of their fund balance to reduce this liability,” she said. “At last month’s meeting Mr. (Gary) Holzhausen also mentioned they were considering fencing bulletproof glass in a parking lot. With today’s inflated economy, I’m sure many citizens would say lower the 911 surcharges on their phones instead of the fluff items Mr. Holzhausen mentioned.”
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, who supported the motion, seemingly fired back at Brooks’ comment after the public speaking section concluded.
“I find it insulting to the 911 board and to the 911 employees that there is an inference of ‘fluff’ in their budget. I am strongly opposed to that reference and I just want to say that it is absolutely not true,” she said.
