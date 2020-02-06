Perry man pleads to felony weapons charge

CORUNNA — A Perry man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon and a high court misdemeanor count of lying to police.
Brent Michael Dennis, 36, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors which saw him plead to the two counts in exchange for one count of possession of methamphetamine being dropped and a habitual offender-third offense reduced to a second offense.
Sentencing guidelines were calculated by prosecutors at 10 to 28 months, but Dennis could face up to 7 1/2 years in prison.
Dennis admitted at Wednesday’s hearing that he was caught in possession of a 10- to 12-inch collapsible club, but claimed it was for “personal protection.”
He was arrested on a weapons charge Nov. 2, 2019, at an apartment complex in Owosso, and also gave police a fake name — “Tonka Hoss” — and was charged with lying to police.
He was arraigned Nov. 5, 2019, in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. He has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since the time of his arrest.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Dennis’ plea, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. March 13.
Dennis has a 2008 conviction for armed robbery in Ingham County, and also has a pending felony uttering publishing charge in that county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.