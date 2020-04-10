LANSING — Rep. Ben Frederick has sent a letter to Michigan chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, requesting additional detailed information concerning statistics during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The situation we are in is unprecedented and the more data the Legislature has to make informed decisions to improve conditions for our hardworking medical personnel the better,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “We will get through this season if we work together and I am urging the administration to release more detailed information related to coronavirus in our state. While the data presently available to the public regarding confirmed cases and mortality rates is valuable, it doesn’t allow for a full picture of healthcare capacity and need.”
In his letter, Frederick asks for more detailed reporting from hospitals concerning bed capacity and availability by hospital, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by hospital, the average length of stays for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, data on the age and health conditions of patients, the number of ventilators available at hospitals, as well as general information related to supplies of personal protective equipment.
The state legislature has approved $150 million for the COVID-19 oubreak, with $50 million for virus monitoring and testing, $50 million for critical care providers, and a $50 million reserve.
As of today, more than 21,000 people in Michigan were confirmed with cases of COVID-19, including 33 in Shiawassee County.
