CORUNNA — After months of speculation regarding local and statewide races, the wait is finally over. The field is set.
The filing deadline for major party candidates to run in the Aug. 4 primary was Tuesday, and while many candidates previously announced their plans to seek office, others filed campaign paperwork at the last minute.
Among those seeking reelection is State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who Wednesday announced he would seek a third and final term representing Michigan’s 85th District in the state House. Representatives are limited by law to three terms.
The 85th state House district includes Shiawassee County and portions of Saginaw County.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Frederick said his goals for the office include “continuing to approach constituent requests and legislative work in a thoughtful, constructive and efficient fashion, placing an emphasis on workforce development and professional trades, support our public school teachers and their students, ensuring our state makes things again through onshoring and increased production/agricultural processing — all with as little negativity and partisanship as possible.”
Seeking the Democratic nod for the 85th District seat are Andrea Kelly Garrison and Damien Ellsworth, who will face off in August.
Garrison, who has years of experience in the nonprofit sector, said she felt compelled to run for office after watching last week’s “Republican rally” on the steps of the state Capitol.
“I have come to believe that in these times of crisis, it’s more important than ever that we send a wave of Democrats to Lansing and take the Legislature back,” Garrison said in her statement of candidacy. “While we can not yet know the full extent of how this cruel pandemic will derail our world, we can know that when we prevail we will be better off in our future with a female Democrat in Lansing fighting for you and the progressive causes and values that truly matter.”
Two seats on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners are contested in the primary.
Republicans Elaine Wigle and Gregory Brodeur, and Democrats Robert Doran and Aaron Ray, will square off in District 2, which includes the city of Owosso’s Precincts 2-1, 2-2, 2-3 and 2-4.
Commissioner Dan McMaster is not seeking reelection.
“I’m running because I love public service,” Doran said via phone Thursday. “After running the museums in Owosso for five years (as director of the Owosso Historical Commission) and after becoming so close to the community, working so closely with the community, I’m looking forward to doing public service.
“I love Owosso and I love the community,” Doran continued. “I just want to serve.”
Republicans David Hovis and incumbent Jeremy Root are running to represent District 5, which includes the townships of Shiawassee, Antrim, Burns and Caledonia Township’s Precinct 2.
Democrat Eric Sabin will challenge the winner in the Nov. 3 general election.
In District 3, Democrat Brian True will square off against Republican incumbent Gary Holzhausen in the general election. Neither has a primary opponent.
District 3 includes the townships of Hazelton and New Haven, as well as Caledonia Township’s Precinct 1, Venice Township’s Precinct 1 and the city of Corunna.
Democrat Jeffrey Bartz, who has previously served on the county board, will challenge Republican incumbent Cindy Garber for the District 6 seat in the general election, which includes Bennington and Sciota townships, Owosso Township’s Precinct 3, the city of Laingsburg and city of Owosso’s precinct 6-1. Neither has a primary opponent.
Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and John Plowman, R-District 7, will all run unopposed in the primary and, barring write-in candidates, the general election.
Also in the general election, Democrat Robert Hinojosa, a former assistant prosecutor, will challenge incumbent Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
Koerner was appointed Shiawassee County Prosecutor following the retirement of Deana Finnegan March 31.
Democrat Joe Ibarra is challenging Republican incumbent Brian BeGole for Shiawassee County Sheriff. In 2016, BeGole, then a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, collected 23,077 votes. Ibarra, a reserve officer with the Owosso Public Safety Department, received 10,194 votes.
Yvette Pickler, a Democrat, will challenge Republican incumbent Julie Sorenson for Shiawassee County Treasurer in the general election. Sorenson was appointed to the post after former Treasurer Tom Dwyer unexpectedly retired.
Thirty-Fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart is unopposed in the general election, as are Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson, Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman and Shiawassee County Road Commissioner John Michalec.
Elsewhere, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, has announced he will seek re-election for Michigan’s 4th congressional district, which includes Shiawassee County.
Democrats Jerry Hilliard and Anthony Feig will square off on the Democratic side in the August primary.
