Owosso Christmas tree ready for lights

OWOSSO — Volunteers Saturday erected Owosso’s artificial Christmas tree in the plaza at M-21 and Washington streets.
Owosso Main Street and the Downtown Development promotions committee are planning a virtual tree lighting via Facebook Nov. 26 as part of the 2020 Glow Owosso program.
In addition, the annual event will include a glow cruise through town at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and a 5K run/walk in conjunction with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
John Hankerd, of Hankerd Sportswear, placed the star on the tree while taking part in a Facebook Live event Saturday.
Hankerd pointed out plans for Glow Owosso are different this year because of COVID-19. He said the parade will feature people decorating their yards, with cars driving by to view the homes. Homeowners can compete for $2,000 in prize money.
