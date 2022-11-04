Three incumbents for three seats in Durand School Board race

By MATTHEW BARTOW
DURAND — Three candidates are running for three seats on the Durand Area Schools Board of Education. The seats are four-year terms on the board.
John Dennis
John Dennis, 44, currently resides in the Village of Lennon. Dennis has been married to his wife Jennifer for 17 years, and the couple have two children, Madison, 14, and Parker, 12, who both attend Durand Area Schools. Dennis said he’s been heavily involved in the district since his children started attending.
Dennis graduated from LakeVille High School in 1996 and received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from what’s now called Kettering University in 2001 (it was previously named GMI). He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah in 2021.
Dennis previously worked as a technology manager at Davison Community Schools for three years, a network analyst at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for nine years, an infrastructure engineer/architect at Diplomat Pharmacy in Flint for six years.
He was also an adjunct instructor at Baker College of Owosso where he taught mostly Microsoft certification night courses for roughly six years.
Dennis currently works as the director of information services for Memorial Healthcare for three years and counting. Dennis was elected to the board in 2018 and is seeking his second term.
“I originally ran for school board four years ago because I could either complain about the things that I perceived as issues or I could be part of the solution. Our district has come a long way over the past eight years, and I’m running again to help continue that positive progress,” he said via email.
Dennis said the most pressing issues facing Durand Area Schools in the next few years are “ensuring that all of our children get the best education possible in a safe and welcoming learning environment, helping every student catch up from lockdown-related learning losses and recruiting and retaining great staff.”
Asked why he was the best person for the seat, Dennis said he would serve on the board as a parent, not a politician.
“I’m running unopposed, but would say: I’m a parent, not a politician. I truly take time to hear and understand the views of others, have no aspirations for ‘higher’ office, and want what is best for our students. I’m married to a teacher, so I truly understand the struggles that our educators face. I’ve also taught college students and worked in K-12 education, so I have a decent understanding of how those environments work,” he said via email.
Nick Taylor
The Argus-Press could not reach Nick Taylor for comment for this election preview.
Taylor was sworn in to fill a vacancy on the board in March and approved unanimously, per prior Argus-Press reporting.
Taylor and his wife, Heather, are lifelong residents of Durand and both graduated from Durand Area High School. Taylor graduated in 1999.
In a previous Argus-Press article, Durand Area Public Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb said that Taylor was “one of the catalysts” for the 2020 bond issue which will fund the “Railroader Athletic Center,” a 599-seat auditorium, a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary and district-wide upgrades and repairs.
Taylor said when the seat opened up in February, he was up for the task.
“I’ve always been interested in serving. … We have three daughters that are in Durand schools right now. We’re pretty active with the stuff that they do” said Taylor, “so when I saw that there was a vacancy coming up, I figured I’d give it a try and see what it’s all about.”
Jake Zdunic
The Argus-Press could not reach Jake Zdunic for comment for this election preview.
Zdunic is a trustee on the board and was elected in 2016.
