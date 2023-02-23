Pet snake lost in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO — A residence on North Hickory Street was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening, apparently claiming the life of a pet snake.
The City of Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600 block of N. Hickory St. after neighbors reported flames coming out of the side of the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to a Facebook post by the city, and no one was hurt. However, one of the residents commented on the post that a pet snake had been lost in the fire.
