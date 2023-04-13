Denice Grace named 2023 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal

Denice Grace is presented with a bouquet after being announced as the 2023 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — The 2023 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal is Denice Grace, the Marshal Committee announced Wednesday evening.

Committee member and award sponsor David Hood, of Stifel Wealth Management, surprised Grace with the honor at Wednesday’s Curwood Festival Board meeting, with many friends and family members in attendance, per an organization press release.

