Denice Grace named 2023 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal

OWOSSO — The 2023 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal is Denice Grace, the Marshal Committee announced Wednesday evening.
Committee member and award sponsor David Hood, of Stifel Wealth Management, surprised Grace with the honor at Wednesday’s Curwood Festival Board meeting, with many friends and family members in attendance, per an organization press release.
As the head docent of Curwood Castle, Grace is perhaps the most visible Curwood enthusiast in the community — the veritable face of the landmark for anyone who happens to stop by.
Grace was selected from a competitive field of 13 “distinguished community members.”
Her nominators were vociferous as to why she was deserving of the honor.
“(She deserves recognition for) her 10 years of dedicated service to the Curwood Board. She’s … dedicated much of her life to Curwood Castle and the memory of James Oliver Curwood,” said one. “She is also a committee member of the Owosso Historical Commission. She has served many terms on the Owosso Library Board and has served on the Curwood Festival Board. If only all our residents had half the dedication that Denice has for Owosso and Curwood we truly would be known around the world for our great city.”
“There is no one that knows more about Curwood Castle and James Oliver Curwood than the Castle Queen Denice,” said another. “She has done so much for the Castle, whether it be calling, emailing and just asking questions to the many people that have knowledge of Curwood. She spends endless hours researching artifacts and show pieces to display at the Castle, so visitors can enjoy our piece of history.”
This year’s Curwood Festival is celebrating the castle’s centennial. The parade is expected to draw over 30,000 spectators and parade participants. It is scheduled for 2 p.m., June 3. Parade participants will step off from the corner of Dewey and Main Streets and travel west through downtown finishing at Chipman Street in Westown.
Parade entries will be accepted until May 5. Entry forms can be downloaded on the festival website www.curwoodfestival.com under the “Applications” page. Anyone wishing to volunteer for this, or any other Curwood event, can apply at http://www.curwoodfestival.com/get-involved.html to download a volunteer application or contact the festival office at 989-723-2161.
Curwood Festival is a 501c.4 organization dedicated “To celebrate the life of author/conservationist, James Oliver Curwood, by organizing, promoting, and conduction family events using the efforts and resources of volunteers, businesses, non-profit organizations and governmental units to enhance the economic and community image of Curwood Country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.