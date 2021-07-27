MAPLE GROVE TWP. — The Twin Township Ambulance Board of Directors is sponsoring a Queen of Hearts drawing at 8 p.m. each Thursday.
If the number has the Queen of Hearts under it the winner takes home the jackpot. So far Nos. 1 and 9 have been drawn.
Linda Hosea was the latest winner of the $25. The jackpot has grown to $350. The profit earned goes for bonuses for the EMS staff.
Tickets costing $1 are available at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners, Bauman Brothers and Tip N Point in New Lothrop, and Golden Comb in Montrose.
Participants don’t need to be present to win.
