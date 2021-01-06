Barrett joins state senators in asking Electoral College count be delayed

LANSING — State Sen. Tom Barrett, who represents Shiawassee County, has joined with 10 other Republicans to ask Congress to delay its ceremonial counting of Electoral College votes today.
The 11 state senators from Michigan repeat numerous unfounded and disproven election fraud claims in requesting Congress delay action today.
“Given the imminent joint session of Congress to count and certify Electoral College votes we would ask you temporarily delay certification in the name of national unity,” the state senators said in a statement under the letterhead of State Sen. John Bizon, the assistant majority caucus whip.
The U.S. Congress is meeting in joint session today to count Electoral College votes received from all 50 states. Republicans in both the House and Senate say they will raise objections to votes in “battleground” states, delaying but probably not stopping Congress from officially declaring Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.
Republicans have alleged fraud in six states, all of which President-elect Joe Biden won — including Michigan, Pennsylvannia, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin. President Donald Trump has lost more than four dozen lawsuits alleging fraud.
Some Republicans in Michigan have claimed election fraud took place in the November general election — but only in regard to the presidential election. None have suggested their own elections, which were on the same ballots, were tainted by the alleged fraud.
Joining Bizon (District 19) and Barrett (District 24) in their letter, dated Monday, are senators Roger Victory (30th), Kevin Daley (31st), Dale Zorn (17th), Dan Lauwers (25th), Rick Outman (33rd), Kim LaSata (21st), Lana Theis (22nd), Curt Vanderwall (35th) and Jim Runestad (15th).
“Numerous allegations surrounding the 2020 election have made a considerable portion of the American public call into question the legitimacy of the electoral process in Michigan and several other states,” the senators claim.
The senators say they asked for an independent audit of the November election before certification and were provided that opportunity.
“We do not seek to overturn the will of the people,” the senators claimed.
The senators also called for an “objective and transparent” investigation into “credible” allegations of misconduct.
Barrett did not release any statement or comments individually regarding the letter.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar previously released a statement saying he would not contest the vote today.
“Our state legislature has not contested Michigan’s Electoral College results, and none of the other state legislatures have called for their own results to be contested. I have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution,” he said in a statement on his website. “I will uphold that oath and accept the electoral results sent to Congress by the states of our republic.”
