As Canadian wildfires continue to affect air quality, local fire officials urge caution during dry conditions

This image provided by the The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows emergency personnel, aircraft and heavy equipment being used to suppress the wildfire near Grayling on June 3.

 Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP

News headlines this week have been dominated by Canadian wildfires and the adverse effects the resulting smoke clouds have had on air quality on the eastern U.S. seaboard.

Large metropolitan areas such as New York and Philadelphia have been blanketed by a thick orange smog which has caused the cancellation of a wide range of outdoor activities, ranging from school recess to Major League Baseball games — with a Wednesday contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies being among the casualties.

