As Canadian wildfires continue to affect air quality, local fire officials urge caution during dry conditions

News headlines this week have been dominated by Canadian wildfires and the adverse effects the resulting smoke clouds have had on air quality on the eastern U.S. seaboard.
Large metropolitan areas such as New York and Philadelphia have been blanketed by a thick orange smog which has caused the cancellation of a wide range of outdoor activities, ranging from school recess to Major League Baseball games — with a Wednesday contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies being among the casualties.
Michigan has only been lightly affected by these smoke clouds, thanks in part to the fact that over one-third of the 400 currently burning are in Quebec, where prevailing winds are unlikely to blow them west.
On Friday, the Air Quality Index in Owosso was 63, according to airnow.gov. This number, derived by “converting measured pollutant concentrations to a uniform index which is based on the health effects associated with a pollutant,” is representative of “moderate” air quality. Indexes from 100-150 are “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” while those 151 and above are varying degrees of unhealthy.
While the Great Lakes State has gotten off easy in this sense, it has been touched by fire itself. The Wilderness Trail Fire in Grayling Township in Crawford County consumed more than 3 square miles before being 100% contained, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Early on, it prompted the evacuation of 300 people and the closure of Interstate 75 for a portion of last Saturday.
The Wilderness Trail Fire was sparked by a campfire, per the DNR, its spread hastened by the what the U.S. Drought Monitor classifies as the “abnormally dry” conditions.
These conditions exist in the Greater Shiawassee area as well. Shiawassee County has received less than an inch of rain since the end of April.
Some precipitation is on the horizon, with rainfall in the forecast on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but local fire officials warn that a little rain won’t right the ship overnight, and that residents should be vigilant when it comes to activities that could spark brush fires.
Brian Pfeifle, assistant chief at Perry Area Fire Rescue; Scott Fall, fire chief of the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department; and Kevin Lenkart; chief of public safety for the Owosso Fire Department, all said the potential for brush fires in the area is currently significant.
“The potential for (brush fires) is huge. It’s unprecedented. I’ve probably not seen conditions like this in the 34 years I’ve been in the department,” Pfeifle said.
Fall is less worried, but said the potential for brush fires is certainly there.
“In our area, I would say it is high right now. Some areas are saying extreme, but some of the grass is somewhat green, but it’s still high,” said Fall. “Every year, we seem to have a period of time where I’m nervous and may or may not institute a (burning) ban. Last year, I did it for two weeks. We had a really bad spell three years ago and I did it for almost a month.”
Pfeifle and Fall both said their respective departments have recently issued bans on open burning for the time being, with no immediate end in sight.
Fall says the department’s burn ban will be evaluated on a “day-by-day” basis. He said “considerable” rainfall would be needed to overturn the ban.
“People always think, ‘Oh, it rained last night.’ But it’s not an instant thing. It takes a couple of days for things to green back up,” he said. “Plus, we’ll have to see how much rain we get specifically within our district. Owosso could get 3 inches of rain, but maybe we only get a quarter inch.”
Unlike in the Chesaning-Brady district, Pfeifle said while campfires are still allowed in the Perry area, he highly discourages them.
Pfeifle said the department has received a couple calls involving brush fires over the last few days with visible smoke. He urges caution with any spark-emitting activity, even including mowing lawns. He suggested residents mow lawns if necessary in the morning hours when the grass might have some dew.
“Mowing lawns in the middle of the day, a stone can ignite a grass fire,” he said. “(So could) throwing cigarette butts out the window. It’s important to be aware that anything careless like that could be a big deal.”
Brush fires are less of a concern in a city environment, and Owosso has an oridance largely banning open fires, but OPS’s Lenkart says residents should still be alert.
Owosso’s Lenkart said while brush fires aren’t as likely in the city
“I’m very concerned about it because obviously it could happen here in grass in someone’s backyard,” Lenkart said. “I recommend people, No. 1, don’t burn, and if so, use caution and always have a water source available and follow the ordinance.”
