OWOSSO — In the mid 1990s, all veteran service organizations were experiencing a dwindling membership.
The lack of new members and the departure of older members have resulted in the closing of many of the veterans posts such as the VFW, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Marine Corps League.
Today, 18 million veterans or 7 percent of the population, live in the United States. The projection is that there will be 13.6 million by 2037.
Today in Shiawasssee County, some of these organizations still exist but most are losing membership. Some have closed. As a result, these organizations have lost the ability to provide military ceremonies for the families of deceased veterans. Parades for Veterans Day have virtually disappeared. Military ceremonities in honor of their fellow veterans has also suffered a loss of VSO’s Honor Guard hunits. As in the past and yet, activite miliatary personnel are utilized by our local funeral homes to supply honors. This source of an honors team is not always available to for the service of a veteran. This responsibility then falls to the local Veterans USO’s Honor Guard.
In Shiawassee County, this is now primarily the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard.
In the late 1990s, local veterans became aware of the shortage of USO Honor Guards. As a result, a small group started its own group to provide service with or without active military. Veterans from all of the VSO’s were recruited and the squad grew. Time passed and 13 years ago, the local group was crecruited by the Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly.
It required travel to there one day of each month to perform military ceremonies for up to 10 deceased veterans. In addition, the group often receives calls from other Michigan counties to provide ceremonies for them due to their lack of VSO’s. The distance is often about an hour or more of travel. All costs are covered by each honor guard member attending. Locally, many families present us with a welcome cash gift which is needed and appreciated. And each Memorial Day we have been invited to Laingsburg to participate in the program at its cemetary. Since the group was organized, it has performed a total of 4,125 military funerals. Our current membership is made up of 16 active members and four members in reserve.
Besides providing funeral ceremonies, most of the active and those in reserve continue service to America. They build ramps at the homes of disabled veterans, are officers in state-level VSO’s, are drivers who transport veterans to and from midical centers, are officers in local VSO’s.
This past year, some voluntarily helped others with cleaning up the flooding destruction in Sanford.
Some performed needed repairs at the home of a veteran. Some are members of the local Civil War Reinactment program. Some volunterred at the newly-established Fiddler on the Green Veterans Home. Some served as as elected members on the Shiawassee Commission Board. Some served on county and state committes that assisted veterans in fanancial aid. Some vounterred for Memorial Hospital’s Hospice Program. Some are dedicated to the establishment of homes for homeless veterans. Some train for all guard positions, calling commands, folding and presenting the flag and presenting the brass.
And after each funeral and on Fridays, the guard gathers at its favorite restaurant, BJ’s Fine Foods, to relax and enjoy its great food — and especially the desserts and always cheerful waitresses.
If you are a veteran or not, male or female, and would like to become a member of the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard or have questions, contact Les Schneider at (989) 429-4310. Full and part-time positions are available.
Current members are David Mogg, Hank Kuchar, Larry Wilt, David Hilliker, Jesse Anguiano, Gary Granger, Bill Lulham, Paul Davis, Gary “Doc” Duering, Gary Coe, Matt Shepard, Ward Coon, Joseph Schneider, Chris Gibelyou and Schneider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.