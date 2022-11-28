Perry’s Kue considering pursuing degree in pharmacy

By SHELBY FRINK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
PERRY — Perry High School Senior Angelina Kue will not only graduate with good grades but with a good reputation as well.
“I think Angelina is just extremely humble,” said Timbre Willson, the Perry High School secretary. “She’s just a wonderful, all-around student — willing to help others but is quiet, reserved (and) doesn’t always take the credit where she should.”
Kue is a part of the National Honor Society, the president of the Math Club and the treasurer of her graduating class. Her GPA is 4.157, and she is considering pursuing a pharmacy major after high school.
“Angelina is a very quiet student, but an exceptional student,” said Paul Smith, her AP Calculus teacher. “I’d kind of consider her like a math ninja — you never know she’s there, but she’s always there getting it done right.”
Kue also plays saxophone in the band, having participated in the extracurricular since she was in the sixth grade. She has also played softball since the seventh grade and was captain of the high school JV team last year.
“This year I’m not planning to play,” Kue said. “I think I’m just too busy and I want to try to get a job after winter break.”
She said she is not looking for anything in particular, so long as they will take her. She is hoping to make some money and gain some job experience.
Although Kue is a senior, she will not technically graduate this spring.
“I’m in the Early College Program,” Kue said. “It’s like a fifth year, basically, of high school but not really. You’re part of Perry High School, but you’re taking college classes through (Lansing Community College).”
Kue chose to be part of the Early College Program to save money.
“I’ll be graduating next year — I’ll still be doing all the graduation stuff just not getting my diploma yet,” she said.
Even though she will not be applying to a four-year university until after she completes the Early College Program, she has been thinking about going to Michigan State University for her bachelor’s degree. Should she pursue a major in pharmacy, she will transfer elsewhere for her master’s.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people,” Kue said, referring to her future college plans. However, she is not sure if she will move out right away or commute to college.
“Being away from my family is going to be hard for me because I like to be home,” she said.
Including her parents, Kue comes from a family of seven.
“I’m always bossing everyone around because I’m the oldest,” Kue said jokingly. She and her four sisters are close, and they enjoy cooking together.
In addition to spending time with her family, Kue enjoys reading and listening to music.
“I’m really into K-Pop … and I watch a lot of K-dramas,” she said.
Although she does not have anything on her immediate bucket list before she starts college, she does have a special trip on her mind.
“I want to go to South Korea,” Kue said.
No sooner dreamt than done, Next year she will be traveling there with family.
