By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Greg Brodeur, has been getting press notices for a good many years, and has had an especially elevated public profile since taking over as chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in 2021, but for all the ink he’s received, there are still probably aspects of his biography that aren’t universally known.
For instance, there’s the fact that he has collaborated with his wife, Diane Carey to publish over 45 novels, with a handful on The New York Times’ bestsellers list. He also collaborated with Owosso author Dave Galanter to publish four Star Trek books. He also taught classes at Baker College and worked as what he dubbed a “mainframe computer programmer” for 20 years.
Brodeur grew up in Livonia before moving to West Bloomfield and graduating from West Bloomfield High School in 1975. While he had what he called an “affluent upbringing,” family events left him financially on his own at 19 years old.
“I went from an affluent background to really, really poor, and was wholly unprepared for my family to be unable to help me,” he said.
Brodeur started his higher education at Alma College, but eventually had to drop out when his money dried up. He took two years off school, when he said he “took whatever job he could get, with some of them fairly horrible,” including an 89-day job at FCA Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, which he called the “hardest work of his life,” but said it paid well.
Brodeur then attended Oakland University in the late 1970s for about a year, and lived in the basement in the house of a friend’s parents while working full time. He was again forced to drop out of school, he married Carey in 1979 — who he met at Alma College — and the two moved to Flint, where Carey had family that lent them a down payment on a house.
Brodeur, now 66, eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Michigan-Flint, but he says, he eventually came to the realization that his degree in economics was “foolishness.”
“Kids are not given proper information on what degrees will provide you with a job so you can do real planning,” he said. “I took something I was interested in and wasn’t really a career path.”
Brodeur later took engineering classes back at Oakland University, but said he never finished the program because greener pastures came along.
Carey’s writing talents had landed the two a contract with Dell Publishing in the mid-1980s. Brodeur helped with plot and characterization, but freely admits that “she was always the brilliance in the writing” — a characterization borne out that she has a Wikipedia page, and he doesn’t.
The duo’s operation flourished when Brodeur urged Carey to turn her talents to the then-popular women’s romance genre. He claims this was the one time his economics degree came to good use.
“We went to the store and read them. They were awful, but that’s what was selling,” he said.
By 1985, the couple had five books come out, and one of their books was nominated for Best Historical Romance of the Year by the Romance Writers of America at a convention in Dallas.
“We started to make serious money, and I worked with her on these things and decided it was easier than engineering, so I dropped out of school and we were moderately successful,” he said.
Brodeur said the two frequently traveled to New York, because “that’s where the publishers were.” He said the money really came pouring in when Carey met and successfully pitched her products to an influential publisher from The New York Times.
“It was a real watershed moment. The publisher was aware of Carey’s writing, and soon he was selling himself to us, not the other way around,” Brodeur said. “We got published by Diane being gutsy enough to make contacts.”
Brodeur said the two stopped publishing in the late 1990s, due to what he called a “collapse in the industry largely because of the internet,” and was hired at Jackson National Life in Okemos as what he called the modern-day equivalent of a software programmer, where he spent 20 years before he retired in 2021.
Brodeur and Carey raised three children, including their youngest, now 28-year-old Benjamin, who was adopted from Guatemala. The couple’s two biological children are daughter Lydia, 39, and son Gordon, 35. Brodeur said his son Gordon is “doing really well” and is in trucking and owns a handful of rental properties in the area, and Lydia is married (with two children) to former State Rep. and Mayor of Owosso Ben Frederick.
Brodeur’s family moved from Flint to Owosso in the early 1980s, and Brodeur said he’s never regretted the move.
“It’s just terrific; there’s reasonable property values, no street crime, low traffic and a small community feeling,” he said. “Sometimes I wish people would further appreciate what we have here.”
In his spare time, Brodeur loves tinkering with his historic home — finished nearly 150 years ago in 1873 — which he acquired through a connection with a local realtor. The house is not short in acquired antiques, which include an 1840s French wall clock about 9 feet in height, a Civil War era square grand piano and a replica of the USS Alexandria, which him and his wife sailed.
“I was very naive, and didn’t know what a tremendous project (the house) would be, but my kids said it was a tremendous house to grow up in,” he said.
