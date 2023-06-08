DURAND — On Wednesday afternoon, the Durand High School boys soccer team received a very generous gift — $4,000.
That tidy sum came courtesy of ACE Hardware in Durand at the conclusion of the store’s first “round up” campaign, running May 1-30, in which generous customers would round up their purchases to the next whole dollar in furtherance of the cause.
The round up campaign was the brainchild of Adam Atkinson, who, along with his father Dan Atkinson and brother Dane Atkinson, is one of the new owners of the shop.
The Atkinsons officially took over from the Stutts family — stewards of the store for over 30 years — on March 1.
The Atkinsons had been interested in getting into the hardware game for a while before the opportunity to take over the Durand ACE presented itself. They consulted regularly with Claude Stutts on the idea, and, eventually, Stutts suggested they buy him out.
The idea for the charity drive came together relatively quickly, spurred by the Atkinsons’ desire to maintain ACE as a “very community-oriented store.”
The selection of the Durand boys soccer squad at the drive’s beneficiary was an easy one — Adam Atkinson is a former Railroader footballer himself and was teammates with current coach Aaron Demo. The funds raised will help the team purchase some much-needed new equipment.
Atkinson initially set a modest goal for the campaign, expecting it might generate $1,000 — maybe $2,000.
Needless to say he — and Demo — were thrilled with customer response. Customer donations totalled $3,600, to which ACE did some rounding up of its own to make an even $4k.
“The community completely supported it,” Adam Atkinson said. “They were excited that, when we asked them to round up for something, they knew exactly what it was going to.”
The players did their part all month by promoting the program and especially during Mother’s Day weekend, when they sold hot dogs from a vintage popcorn wagon.
Demo, entering his second season of coaching boys’ soccer at his alma mater, said the funds will be used for things like new warm-ups for game days and upgrades to training equipment.
“The community came out and rounded up quite a bit for us,” Demo said. “This is a good jumpstart for the program.”
More “Round Up for Ace Hardware” campaigns are expected in the future. The next one is tentatively set for August, and is planned to benefit the Durand High School Marching Band.
Charity aside, the Atkinsons hope to keep ACE integral to the local community, providing the same wide product range — covering everything from flowers to keys to lawn mowers — it always has, with some new additions here and there.
Since taking ownership, the Atkinson family has been especially pleased by the level of commitment the staff have for their co-workers in particular and for the store in general.
“Growing up in Durand, we always knew this was a very successful and beautiful hardware store that had some strong community roots,” Adam Atkinson said.
