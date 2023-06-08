DURAND — On Wednesday afternoon, the Durand High School boys soccer team received a very generous gift — $4,000.

That tidy sum came courtesy of ACE Hardware in Durand at the conclusion of the store’s first “round up” campaign, running May 1-30, in which generous customers would round up their purchases to the next whole dollar in furtherance of the cause.

